28 Sandip Ssingh-Sanjay Nirupam Calls: Neta's Tweet After Sushant's Death Raises Eyebrows

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam's link with Sushant's self-proclaimed 'close friend' Sandip Ssingh have come under focus as the call for the arrest of Sandip grows louder with each passing day.

On Tuesday, Republic TV-accessed call records of Sandip Ssingh that showed that there were 28 calls, lasting for 9494 seconds total, made to Sanjay Nirupam between the period of November 16, 2019, and July 29, 2020, raising questions as to why.

Earlier on June 17, Sanjay Nirupam, via a tweet, had lauded Sandip Ssingh for 'arranging' the autopsy of Sushant. The Congress leader had also claimed earlier that Sandip was with him at the time of the newsbreak of Sushant's alleged suicide.

A friend in need is a friend indeed.

We all must appreciate #Sandipssingh who stood by the family of #SushantSinghRajput like a rock in the most critical time.They were old friends.Sandip took all efforts to arrange his postmortem to funeral like a family member.

Hats off to him. pic.twitter.com/zqqqWcvAzy — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) June 17, 2020

With the CBI probing multiple angles since taking over the case from the Mumbai police on Thursday, it remains to be seen whether Sanjay Nirupam's calls exchanged with Sandip Ssingh are to come under the purview of the investigating agencies. In the meantime, Sanjay Nirupam has maintained radio silence on Sandip Ssingh despite evidence piling up against the latter.

Republic accesses Sandip Ssingh's call details

In a major breakthrough, Republic TV on Tuesday accessed the call details of Sushant Singh Rajput's self-proclaimed friend Sandip Ssingh which highlighted that 4 calls were exchanged between him and the ambulance driver between June 14-16. To add to the intrigue, the ambulance driver sheepishly deflected and denied any knowledge of this despite having called Sandip three times. The record details also showed that calls that were made by Sandip Ssingh to Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam and actor Sooraj Pancholi's mother Zarina Wahab.

The call records show that on June 14, ambulance driver Akshay Bandgar dialled Sandip Ssingh at 6.40 PM and had a 48 seconds conversation. He made a second call at 7.57 PM and spoke to him for 51 seconds. The call records further show that Sandip made the third call to the ambulance driver at 9.59 PM on June 14. Sandip Ssingh again spoke to the ambulance driver Bandgar for 104 seconds on June 16, after Bandgar called him.

Ambulance driver rejects call details

Even as call details were accessed between Sandip Ssingh and the ambulance driver, sensationally the ambulance driver claimed that he doesn't know who Sandeep Ssingh is saying that the Mumbai Police had called him.

Questions raised over Sandip Ssingh's role

While Sandip Ssingh said in an interview with Republic TV that he had not met Sushant for over a year, he was seen with the late actor's sister outside Cooper hospital on June 14 and was among the first to respond and arrive at the scene after Sushant had died. Sushant's niece, however, contended that Suhant's family does not know who Sandip Ssingh is. Videos from Cooper Hospital where Sushant's body was taken for autopsy showed Sandip Ssingh orchestrating events, even gesturing to the Mumbai police for reasons unknown. In the same Republic TV newsbreak, visuals had indicated the presence of more than one stretcher being wheeled into the hospital. Earlier, the presence of two ambulances at Sushant's house on the day of his death had also raised suspicions, with three different accounts emerging on how they came to be there - from the ambulance driver, the owner and Sandip Ssingh himself. It was also Sandip Ssingh who had directed that the ambulance go to Cooper hospital and not the hospital that protocol had indicated.

