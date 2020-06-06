Last Updated:

Akshay Kumar Quiz: How Well Do Fans Know Khiladi Kumar? Answers Inside

Take the Akshay Kumar quiz and see how well do you know the actor and his films as well as other details about the actor. Read on to know.

Written By
Anushka Pathania
Akshay Kumar quiz

Akshay Kumar is one of the most sought after actors in the film industry. The actor is popularly known as the Khiladi Kumar due to his famous Khiladi movies. If you consider yourself a true fan of Akshay Kumar, then take this quiz and see how well do you know the actor.

How many movies are there in Akshay Kumar’s Khiladi franchise?

  1. 5
  2. 8
  3. Less than 5
  4. Over 10

Answer 8. Namely, Khiladi, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi, International Khiladi, Khiladi 420, Khiladi 786.

Akshay Kumar has a background in martial arts and performs his own stunts in most of his movies. The stunts in his film series have been considered at par to which international hero (stuntman).

  1. Tom Cruise

  2. Bruce Lee

  3. Jackie Chan

  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Answer: Jackie Chan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on

Numerous Bollywood actors have been honoured with Padma Shri, the fourth highest Indian civilian award. Akshay Kumar too has received the Padma Shri in the year 2009. Do you know which female actor was honoured with the Padma Shri the same year from the Bollywood industry?

  1. Aishwarya Rai

  2. Vidya Balan

  3. Priyanka Chopra

  4. Sridevi

Answer: Aishwarya Rai

 

Akshay Kumar has first hosted which reality TV show?

  1. Dare 2 Date

  2. Bigg Boss

  3. Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi

  4. X factor

Answer: Fear Factor

Read Also | Akshay Kumar's Net Worth: The 'Only Indian Actor' On Forbes' Highest Paid Celebs List 2020

For which movie has the won the National Film Award for best actor?

  1. Rustom

  2. Padman

  3. Toilet

  4. Jolly LLB 2

Answer: Rustom

Which was Akshay Kumar’s first film on social issues?

  1. Toilet

  2. Padman

  3. Airlift

  4. Mission Mangal

Answer: Padman

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on

Akshay Kumar is an actor who has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood. The actor has struggled and seen many ups and downs in career. While Akshay Kumar has many successful films in his bag, do you know how many flop films has he had?

  1. Over 10

  2. Over 20

  3. Over 30

  4. Over 40

Answer: Over 40 

Read Also | This Day That Year: Akshay Kumar's #HawaAaneDe Campaign & Other Events That Made News

How many films has Akshay Kumar done with his now-wife Twinkle Khanna?

  1. None

  2. 2

  3. 3

  4. over 5

Answer: 2, International Khiladi and Zulmi

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on

On the work front

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Good Newwz in which he shared the screen with Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The actor has a few projects lined up his way, including Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, Sooryavanshi and Atrangi Re. Atrangi Re is set to release in the year 2021.

Read Also | Akshay Kumar Thanks Director Duo Abbas-Mustan For Giving Him 'Khiladi' 28 Years Back

Read Also | Akshay Kumar, Rani Mukerji Share A Song 'Rakh Tu Hausla' As A Tribute To The Mumbai Police

Image Credits: Akshay Kumar Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all