Akshay Kumar Quiz: How Well Do Fans Know Khiladi Kumar? Answers Inside

Akshay Kumar is one of the most sought after actors in the film industry. The actor is popularly known as the Khiladi Kumar due to his famous Khiladi movies. If you consider yourself a true fan of Akshay Kumar, then take this quiz and see how well do you know the actor.
Answer 8. Namely, Khiladi, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi, International Khiladi, Khiladi 420, Khiladi 786.
How can I forget Abbas Mustan bhai...it’s not just a film for me but a stepping stone in my career, a title which is now synonymous with me. Thank you for giving me #Khiladi 🙏🏻 https://t.co/VEpiUBpQyu— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 5, 2020
Akshay Kumar has a background in martial arts and performs his own stunts in most of his movies. The stunts in his film series have been considered at par to which international hero (stuntman).
Tom Cruise
Bruce Lee
Jackie Chan
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Answer: Jackie Chan
Numerous Bollywood actors have been honoured with Padma Shri, the fourth highest Indian civilian award. Akshay Kumar too has received the Padma Shri in the year 2009. Do you know which female actor was honoured with the Padma Shri the same year from the Bollywood industry?
Aishwarya Rai
Vidya Balan
Priyanka Chopra
Sridevi
Answer: Aishwarya Rai
Akshay Kumar has first hosted which reality TV show?
Dare 2 Date
Bigg Boss
Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi
X factor
Answer: Fear Factor
For which movie has the won the National Film Award for best actor?
Rustom
Padman
Toilet
Jolly LLB 2
Answer: Rustom
Which was Akshay Kumar’s first film on social issues?
Toilet
Padman
Airlift
Mission Mangal
Answer: Padman
Akshay Kumar is an actor who has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood. The actor has struggled and seen many ups and downs in career. While Akshay Kumar has many successful films in his bag, do you know how many flop films has he had?
Over 10
Over 20
Over 30
Over 40
Answer: Over 40
How many films has Akshay Kumar done with his now-wife Twinkle Khanna?
None
2
3
over 5
Answer: 2, International Khiladi and Zulmi
On the work front
On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Good Newwz in which he shared the screen with Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The actor has a few projects lined up his way, including Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, Sooryavanshi and Atrangi Re. Atrangi Re is set to release in the year 2021.
