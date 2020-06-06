Akshay Kumar Quiz: How Well Do Fans Know Khiladi Kumar? Answers Inside

Akshay Kumar is one of the most sought after actors in the film industry. The actor is popularly known as the Khiladi Kumar due to his famous Khiladi movies. If you consider yourself a true fan of Akshay Kumar, then take this quiz and see how well do you know the actor.

How many movies are there in Akshay Kumar’s Khiladi franchise?

5 8 Less than 5 Over 10

Answer 8. Namely, Khiladi, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi, International Khiladi, Khiladi 420, Khiladi 786.

How can I forget Abbas Mustan bhai...it’s not just a film for me but a stepping stone in my career, a title which is now synonymous with me. Thank you for giving me #Khiladi 🙏🏻 https://t.co/VEpiUBpQyu — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 5, 2020

Akshay Kumar has a background in martial arts and performs his own stunts in most of his movies. The stunts in his film series have been considered at par to which international hero (stuntman).

Tom Cruise Bruce Lee Jackie Chan Arnold Schwarzenegger

Answer: Jackie Chan

Numerous Bollywood actors have been honoured with Padma Shri, the fourth highest Indian civilian award. Akshay Kumar too has received the Padma Shri in the year 2009. Do you know which female actor was honoured with the Padma Shri the same year from the Bollywood industry?

Aishwarya Rai Vidya Balan Priyanka Chopra Sridevi

Answer: Aishwarya Rai

Akshay Kumar has first hosted which reality TV show?

Dare 2 Date Bigg Boss Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi X factor

Answer: Fear Factor

For which movie has the won the National Film Award for best actor?

Rustom Padman Toilet Jolly LLB 2

Answer: Rustom

Which was Akshay Kumar’s first film on social issues?

Toilet Padman Airlift Mission Mangal

Answer: Padman

Akshay Kumar is an actor who has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood. The actor has struggled and seen many ups and downs in career. While Akshay Kumar has many successful films in his bag, do you know how many flop films has he had?

Over 10 Over 20 Over 30 Over 40

Answer: Over 40

How many films has Akshay Kumar done with his now-wife Twinkle Khanna?

None 2 3 over 5

Answer: 2, International Khiladi and Zulmi

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Good Newwz in which he shared the screen with Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The actor has a few projects lined up his way, including Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, Sooryavanshi and Atrangi Re. Atrangi Re is set to release in the year 2021.

