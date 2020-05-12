After 'Baarish 2', Sharman Joshi To Join Hands With Abbas-Mustan For A Netflix Original?

Sharman Joshi is on a roll lately as the 3 Idiots actor has taken over the digital world after he starred in Ekta Kapoor's romantic-drama Baarish. The second instalment of the web-series titled Baarish 2 also recently released on Zee 5 and Alt Balaji on May 6, 2020, and is receiving great response from the viewers. However, after Baarish 2, Joshi has reportedly signed yet another project with another video-on-demand platform to be directed by the legendary director duo Abbas-Mustan.

Also Read | How Many Episodes Are There In The Sharman Joshi And Asha Negi Starrer 'Baarish Season 2'?

Also Read | Sharman Joshi Has Been A Part Of Television Shows And Web Series; See List

After 'Baarish 2', Sharma Joshi has collaborated with Abbas-Mustan for a Netflix Original titled 'Penthouse'

Not so long ago, Sharman Joshi was busy promoting his show Baarish 2 along with Asha Negi and Jeetendra on social media. The show premiered on OTT platforms on May 6 and has been garnering a lot of appreciation from the audience. However, recent reports about Sharman Joshi's new collaboration has started making rounds on the internet.

The 3 Idiots actor has reportedly signed a web-show with the 90s hit director duo Abbas-Mustan for their upcoming psychological thriller titled Penthouse which will exclusively stream on Netflix. A source revealed the news to an online portal stating directors Abbas-Mustan Burmawala are back to the genre that they are best known for as they have signed Sharman Joshi to play the lead role in their upcoming project with Netflix. The source also revealed that filming of the show was supposed to start in the first week of April this year, but due to the nationwide lockdown, its shoot has been postponed.

Also Read | Sharman Joshi Opens Up About His Return To Future 'Golmaal' Movies; Read Here

Penthouse marks the debut of Abbas-Mustan in the digital platform after their last film which released in 2017 titled Machine. The film launched Abbas Burmawala's son Mustafa Burmawala in the Hindi Film industry alongside Kiara Advani. However, the romantic-thriller tanked at the box office as it failed to impress the audiences as well as film critics.

On the other hand, the Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi starrer Baarish 2 is getting an overwhelming response from critics. Joshi recently took to Instagram to share the reviews by few eminent portals. The show also marks the digital debut of producer Ekta Kapoor's father and veteran actor Jeetendra.

Also Read | 'Baarish 2' Review: Sharman Joshi Shines In This Roller Coaster Ride Of A Married Couple

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.