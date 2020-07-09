Akshay Kumar Did Not End Up With The Heroine In These Three Films; See List

Akshay Kumar is a Bollywood actor who is famous for his roles in romantic comedies, action dramas and hardcore romantic films as well. The actor who has done over 130 films in his career has mostly seen a positive ending in his movie climax, however, there were few movies where the actor does not end up with his romantic interest in the film. Take a look at such films.

Dil Toh Pagal Hai

The movie Dil Toh Pagal Hai starred Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. Directed by Yash Chopra, the film was released on October 30th, 1997. Almost all the songs from the movie became very popular among the fans and the audience. In the second half of the film, Akshay briefly hangs out with Madhuri Dixit and falls in love with her, however, Madhuri thinks of him as a friend only. At the end of the film, Akshay finally does not end with his ladylove and instead fixes Madhuri's character with Shah Rukh Khan in the movie.

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi stars Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar in the leading roles. The film follows the story of the short-tempered Sameer (Salman), who falls for Rani (Priyanka) in Goa. The movie gets interesting when Sameer's best-friend Sunny comes to stay with him (played by Akshay in the film) and has different plans for Sameer. The movie is helmed by David Dhawan and stars Amrish Puri in prominent roles. Akshay Kumar plays the role of the third wheel between Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra. But he does not end up together with Rani at the end.

Ajnabee

In Ajnabee, Akshay Kumar plays the role of Vikram Bajaj, who is a married man and is settled in Switzerland married to Bipasha Basu. In the movie, it is seen that Vikram frames Bobby Deol for the murder of his wife. Bobby Deol is his neighbour in the film, who is married to Kareena Kapoor in the film. The movie is considered to be Bipasha Basu's debut in the film industry as well. The movie is popular for its music and intense scenes. At the end of the film, it is revealed that Bipasha's and Akshay's character die in the film.

