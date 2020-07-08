Madhuri Dixit reveals Akshay Kumar used to steal watches from people; Details Inside

Akshay Kumar’s pranks and his guffaws are no secret from his fans and colleagues in the film fraternity and his co-stars have revealed the same in the past. Versatile actress Madhuri Dixit who has shared screen space with Akshay Kumar in several films recently opened up about a secret of the ace actor which is sure to leave his fans amazed and bewildered. While talking to an entertainment portal, the Bollywood's Dhak Dhak queen reportedly revealed that Akshay Kumar used to steal watches.

Madhuri Dixit reveals a secret of Akshay Kumar

As per reports, during the interview, Madhuri Dixit revealed one thing according to her that has not changed about Akshay Kumar over the years which is the fact that he still steals watches. Madhuri elucidated upon the statement and said that Akshay has this habit of stealing watches from people without letting them know. The Kalank actress revealed that Akshay does the trick so amazingly that nobody has ever caught him red-handed.

None of his fans could have ever imagined that this prank of the actor could have a strong connection with his past life. As per reports, back in an old interview, Akshay Kumar had spilled the beans on some of his well-kept secrets while recalling his spectacular journey in the film industry. On being asked about success arriving late in one’s life, Akshay reportedly revealed that he used to steal watches on the streets of Chandni Chowk for kicks, and also reportedly said that for him success arrived quite early, at the age of 22.

Meanwhile, Actor Akshay Kumar is set for his latest film Laxmmi Bomb's release, but he is also completing projects that have been kept on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Housefull 4 actor was recently spotted in the city in a casual outfit. He was in Juhu at a dubbing studio. Actor Akshay Kumar was recently stalked by paparazzi when he visited a dubbing studio. He was seen sporting a casual look for this mission. In the photos, fans can see that he is wearing a white plain shirt along with white shoes and a pair of grey joggers. In the photos, fans can see him pull off his iconic jogger look, where he pulls up one side of his pant and leaves the other side be. Fans of the actor have seen him sporting this look on numerous occasions in the past.

