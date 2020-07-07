Akshay Kumar's 'Andaaz' Was Originally Intended To Star Kapoor Sisters And More Trivia

Akshay Kumar starred in the 2003-released romantic film featuring debutants Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta in lead roles. The movie was directed by Raj Kanwar and bankrolled by Suneel Darshan. Not only the film, but all the songs of the movie were massively loved by the audience. The film has a rating of 5.3 in IMDb as well. Read on to know some interesting facts about the debut movie of Priyanka and Lara.

Akshay Kumar Andaaz trivia

Lara Dutta who won the debut award for Andaaz had her voice dubbed for this movie.

Even though Priyanka Chopra had earlier played a small role in the movie titled The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, which released before Andaaz, it was the movie Andaaz which is considered to be her debut role.

Suneel Darshan, who was the producer of the movie, mentioned in an interview that he originally thought of the film with Kapoor sisters in the mind. however, due to the limited budget, they weren't able to cast the Kapoor sisters.

Reportedly, while Priyanka Chopra was shooting for a song in South Africa with Akshay Kumar, she took 40 retakes for a song, which irked the choreographer. The song was being choreographed by Raju Khan. However luckily when Akshay suddenly left to India as his wife Twinkle Khanna was in labour during that time, Priyanka Chopra too reached India and learned dancing from Veeru Krishnan.

The film's production schedule was pushed ahead as Akshay left to India for a while to be with his wife Twinkle Khanna, who was in labour and was scheduled for delivery during that time.

Both actresses in the movie, Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta won awards for their performance in their debut film. They were awarded the Best Female Debut award.

The movie was extensively shot in Cape Town, located in South Africa.

The soundtrack of Andaaz became a huge success and became the second best-selling Hindi soundtrack of the year 2003.

Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra's on-screen pair immensely became a hit and the duo were seen in three more movies together after that. These were the films Waqt: Race Against Time, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Aitraaz.

