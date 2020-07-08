Akshay Kumar Aces Casual Look As He Heads Out For Dubbing In Juhu; See Pic

Actor Akshay Kumar is set for his latest film Laxmmi Bomb's release, but he is also completing projects that have been kept on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Housefull 4 actor was recently spotted in the city in a casual outfit. He was in Juhu at a dubbing studio. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Akshay Kumar dresses up in his iconic style

Actor Akshay Kumar was recently stalked by paparazzi when he visited a dubbing studio. He was seen sporting a casual look for this mission. In the photos, fans can see that he is wearing a white plain shirt along with white shoes and a pair of grey joggers. In the photos, fans can see him pull off his iconic jogger look, where he pulls up one side of his pant and leaves the other side be. Fans of the actor have seen him sporting this look on numerous occasions in the past. Here are a few photos clicked by Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani on his official social media handle:

On the work front, the Holiday actor is all set for the release of his upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb. The film is supposed to release on Disney + Hotstar. It is a comedy horror film and is directed by Raghava Lawrence. Laxmmi Bomb is one of the several high budget films that has been planned to release on an OTT platform. It will be a remake of a Tamil film and will feature Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead role. The film will also feature Tusshar Kapoor. It is jointly produced by Cape of Good Films, Fox Star Studios, Shabinaa Entertainment, and Tushar Entertainment House.

Akshay Kumar is set for several releases this year and has also announced his upcoming 2021 films. He will be next seen in Prithviraj, Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, and Bell Bottom. Fans are especially excited to get more information about Bell Bottom, his latest announced film. Fans are also eager for the release of Sooryavanshi, which will also feature Ranbir Singh and Ajay Devgn reprising their roles from the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe.

