When Akshay Kumar Was Asked For Diamond Ring From Twinkle Khanna As He Forgot Her Birthday

A throwback video of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna from a popular talk show surfaced on the internet. As seen in the clip, Twinkle Khanna revealed when she and Akshay were first dating, the latter brought her a crystal paperweight. After this, Akshay Kumar stated that he had forgotten her birthday, and hence at the end moment, all he had was a paperweight.

Akshay Kumar said, "Actually, I had forgotten her birthday. Let me honestly tell you. I had forgotten her birthday and then when I realised it was her birthday, there was no time to go and buy. The paperweight was there at my house so I quickly wrapped it." After which Twinkle Khanna continued, "He gave me a paperweight, so I told him that day, one day, I will make sure you buy me a diamond as big as this paperweight. So I made sure."

Watch the viral video here:

Recently, Akshay Kumar took to his social media handles and welcomed actors Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta Bhupathi to the team of his upcoming film, Bell Bottom. Akshay also announced that the movie is all set to go on floors next month. On sharing the post, he wrote, "Looking forward to doing what we do best! Time we get back to work! Bell Bottom to go on floors next month."

Bell Bottom will be directed by Ranjit Tiwari and will be co-produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. The movie is slated to hit the screens on April 2, 2021. The movie also features actor Vaani Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna, on the other hand, shared a picture of her dog on her Instagram feed. As seen in the pic, her fur can be seen relaxing on the couch. Twinkle Khanna wrote, "I am not sure if I have trained him into behaving better or he has trained me into accepting bad behaviour, because there he is, perched on my couch, eating a piece of buttered toast stolen from my plate." After which, Tahira Kashyap commented, "Defiant loving eyes." Take a look:

