Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha': 3 Reasons Why It Is Perfect For A Movie Night

Ayushmann Khurrana has become a household name with his performances in films like Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15 and many more. His recent release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan became Ayushmann's 3rd biggest opener of all-time. Apart from his acting talent, he has also earned a huge fan following for himself because of his mesmerising voice. Dum Laga Ke Haisha is one such film, which his fans still remember. Here are the reasons why the film is must watch.

Fresh pair of Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar

After his debut with Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor, the actor managed to leave fans impressed with acting skills. Post his performances in movies like Hawaizada, Bewakoofiyan and others, fans looked forward to watching Ayushmann on the big screen again. On the other hand, when the movie was released, Bhumi Pednekar was not a quintessential Bollywood actor. Their fresh pair and the movie's story was loved by the audience.

The Anu Malik and Kumar Sanu combo

The film also saw the reunion of veteran music director Anu Malik, who has given major hits like ‘Baazigar,’ ‘Kaali Kaali Aankhein’, and Kumar Sanu. Anu Malik composed the music for the film and gave a nostalgic 90s touch to the movie. Two of Kumar Sanu's songs were featured in the soundtrack.

A look back to 90s

Ayushmann‘s film has a nostalgic, strange yet beautiful feel of the 90s. The story is set in Haridwar and you will surely get to witness the colourful patterns, music, and style of the old days. One can also see the use of landline phones, a typical feature of the 90s. Ayushmann is also seen spooling the recording tape of an audio cassette using a pen.

