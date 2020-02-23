Ayushmann Khurrana's Romantic Hit Singles To Add To Your Playlist; Check It Out

Ayushmann Khurrana is a great actor, anchor, and singer in Bollywood. He has earned a huge fan following for himself on account of his incredible acting and mesmerizing romantic numbers. Ayushmann creates an aura with his melodies and makes you fall in love with everything that surrounds you. So here are some of his best singles to add to your playlist.

Best Ayushmann Khurrana Singles to add your playlist

Chan Kitthan

Chan Kitthan is a music video presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. The amazing melody was sung by Ayushmann Khurrana and composed by Rochak Kohli. The song features Ayushmann Khurrana, Pranitha Subhash and Yami Gautam. It was penned by the Kumaar and the video was directed by Suresh Triveni in 2018.

Paani Da Rang

This song is from the movie, Vicky Donor, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam. It was sung by Ayushmann Khurrana. It was composed by Rochak Kohli and Ayushmann Khurrana. The duo also penned the lyrics of the song, for the label of Eros Music in 2016.

Naina Da Kya Kasoor

'Naina Da Kya Kasoor', is one of the most loved and famous unplugged songs is sung by Ayushmann Khurrana. The music of the song is given by Amit Trivedi. The lyrics of this 'Andhadhun' movie song 'Naina Da Kya Kasoor' are written by Jaideep Sahni. The song was released in the year 2018.

O Heeriye

One of the most favourite and loves songs of Ayushmann Khurrana is O Heeriye. The lyrics of this song are both, written and sung by Ayushmann Khurrana. The song was composed by Ayushmann Khurrana with Rochak Kohli under the album O Heeriye and was released under the Yash Raj Films label in the year 2013.

Mitti Di Khushboo

Mitti Di Khushboo is a popular song sung in Hindi by Ayushmann Khurrana. The song was composed by Rochak Kohli and the lyrics were penned by Rochak Kohli, Gurpreet Saini, and Sautam Sharma. The song featured Ayushmann Khurrana and Huma Qureshi. It was released under the label of T-Series in 2014.

