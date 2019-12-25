The Debate
The Debate
Amitabh Bachchan To Lata Mangeshkar; How 2019 Was For Veterans Of Bollywood

Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan keeps his fans updated about his health and upcoming movies on social media. Here's all about the other Bollywood veteran's year in 2019.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
amitabh bachchan

Bollywood is star-studded with multi-talented actors who have contributed to the cinema and have given their all to entertain the audience. In the past few decades, a lot has changed in the Hindi film industry. We have listed some of the top veteran actors of Bollywood and about their year in 2019.

1. Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood Shahenshah has delivered incredible performances over the years. One of the most influential actors, Bachchan has completed 50 years in the film industry. Here is what happened in the life of the Deewar actor this year. On completing 50 years, Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter and shared a throwback picture of his father. He congratulated Big B in his post, which was also shared by filmmaker Karan Johar on his social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan To Miss National Awards Ceremony, Calls It 'unfortunate'

On the personal front, Amitabh Bachchan also kept his fans updated about his health and well-being on social media.

On the work front, Bachchan will star in Brahmastra, Gulabo Sitabo and Chehre, the coming year.

2. Lata Mangeshkar

The legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar joined Instagram this year in September. She keeps updating her fans about health on her official social media handles. She also shares her throwback pictures.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lata Mangeshkar (@lata_mangeshkar) on

Also read: Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu, Rekha-Amitabh Bachchan: Iconic Duos Of Bollywood

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lata Mangeshkar (@lata_mangeshkar) on

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan In 2019: Big B's Year In Review

3. Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor was on a short hiatus from work because of his ill-health. He was on a break for his cancer treatment. Kapoor is now back with his recently released movie The Body alongside Emraan Hashmi. He will also appear in Sharmaji Namkeen opposite Juhi Chawla. This comedy flick will theatrically release in 2020.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan To Be Bestowed With The Dadasaheb Phalke On Dec 29

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
