Amitabh Bachchan To Lata Mangeshkar; How 2019 Was For Veterans Of Bollywood

Bollywood is star-studded with multi-talented actors who have contributed to the cinema and have given their all to entertain the audience. In the past few decades, a lot has changed in the Hindi film industry. We have listed some of the top veteran actors of Bollywood and about their year in 2019.

1. Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood Shahenshah has delivered incredible performances over the years. One of the most influential actors, Bachchan has completed 50 years in the film industry. Here is what happened in the life of the Deewar actor this year. On completing 50 years, Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter and shared a throwback picture of his father. He congratulated Big B in his post, which was also shared by filmmaker Karan Johar on his social media.

On the personal front, Amitabh Bachchan also kept his fans updated about his health and well-being on social media.

T 3544 - ... the Fowler , the socks and the Premier League .. all day long .. in recouped state attempt .. 🌺 pic.twitter.com/uruPhDcLkT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 9, 2019

On the work front, Bachchan will star in Brahmastra, Gulabo Sitabo and Chehre, the coming year.

#AmitabhBachchan and #AyushmannKhurrana... #GulaboSitabo gets a *new* release date: 17 April 2020... Directed by Shoojit Sircar... Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. pic.twitter.com/5stWqEiS9V — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 16, 2019

2. Lata Mangeshkar

The legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar joined Instagram this year in September. She keeps updating her fans about health on her official social media handles. She also shares her throwback pictures.

Namaskaar,

A special thank you, again to the team of doctors who treated me with utmost care and love.

Dr. Pratit Samdani, Dr. Ashwin Mehta, Dr. Zareer Udwadia, Dr Nishit Shah, Dr. Janardan Nimbolkar and Dr. Rajeev Sharma. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 8, 2019

3. Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor was on a short hiatus from work because of his ill-health. He was on a break for his cancer treatment. Kapoor is now back with his recently released movie The Body alongside Emraan Hashmi. He will also appear in Sharmaji Namkeen opposite Juhi Chawla. This comedy flick will theatrically release in 2020.

Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla... The popular jodi to star in a family comedy... Sony Pictures Intl Prod India and MacGuffin Pictures announce their first collaboration... Directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia, who has co-written the film with Supratik Sen... Filming begins in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/UWySRGlfdg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 17, 2018

Privileged to be part of this film. Shot this in ‘67/‘68. Released today 18th December’70. 49 years back! pic.twitter.com/A7khkcDglt — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 18, 2019

