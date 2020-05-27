Alia Bhatt's Popular Instagram Posts That Received Millions Of Likes From Fans

Alia Bhatt is one of the most followed Bollywood actors on Instagram. With 47.9 million followers, Alia Bhatt's Instagram keeps posting the ongoings in her life. She posts many pictures from personal as well as professional life. Take a look at five of her most liked posts from her official Instagram account.

Top 5 Alia Bhatt's most-liked Instagram posts

Alia Bhatt's graceful IIFA awards photoshoot - 2M+ likes

Alia Bhatt's nude strapless gown avatar from her IIFA awards was one of her most-liked photos from her Instagram account. Her light makeup complemented perfectly with her chic ensemble for the award ceremony last year. Even though she did this photoshoot prior to the awards on the same day but for the main event itself she didn't wear too many accessories.

Alia Bhatt in a Bridal avatar - 2.5M+ likes

Alia Bhatt posted her red saree with heavy jewellery in her Instagram quite a while ago, but this pic of hers made it to the top 2 of her most liked pics on Instagram. She took this pic while shooting for the bridal wear brand called Mohey Fashion. Her fans were happy seeing her in this avatar as seen in the comments of the post.

Alia Bhatt's Africa trip - 2.5M+ likes

Alia Bhatt is a nature lover. This can be seen from her Instagram posts often. A few months ago she went on her Africa trip with rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor and shared many pics from her low-wifi trip as she calls it. Out of the many pics that she posted and a video that she released on her own youtube channel, this specific Instagram post garnered a lot of love from her fans.

Alia Bhatt shared a pic with the PM and her troop - 2.3M+ likes

Alia Bhatt shared a fun selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with her whole troop. One can find her contemporaries like Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Rohit Shetty, Rajkummar Rao, Ekta Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, herself and Ayushmann Khurrana among others.

Alia Bhatt enjoying her berry time - 2M+ likes

Alia Bhatt shared a pic from her New York trip where she has captured ion camera splurging on her favourite berries. This post of Alia received over 2 million likes as well.

Promo Image courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram

