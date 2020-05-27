Shraddha Kapoor Or Alia Bhatt: Which Diva Looks Mesmerizing In This Black Lehenga Look?

Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor are amazing actors and have their own style statement. Both of them have always been praised by fans for their stunning fashion statements. These Bollywood celebs and beauty queens always make heads turn whenever they step out in public. Surprisingly, both Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor were spotted wearing similar black traditional Indian wear. Read on to know more about their looks-

Shraddha Kapoor or Alia Bhat, who wore the black traditional wear better?

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt stepped out in this stunning Indian wear on a festive occasion. The actress looked gorgeous in this Shyamal & Bhumika lehenga which she wore for the Diwali Party. The Bollywood diva opted for a plain dupatta which embraced the stylish traditional look. The plunging neckline blouse and floral designed lehenga is an amazing traditional wear option.

The dress hugs her body perfectly at the top, Alia Bhatt chose to wear heavy golden danglers. The diva successfully nailed her traditional black lehenga which was minimally accessorised. The outfit was paired with the concept of minimalism in makeup with glossy lips. Her centre-partitioned sleek hair complimented her look perfectly, which is evident in this picture.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor stepped out in this stunning georgette crop top lehenga. Shraddha Kapoor opted for a black traditional dress which is a saree style dress which she paired with matching statement heels. With this Indian quirky outfit, her blouse had a work of sequin on it. The actor was spotted in this stunning outfit with minimalistic makeup and hoop earrings. Shraddha chose to complete her look with matching dupatta and smokey eyes. Sleek wavy hair left complimented this elegant look of Shraddha Kapoor.

Professional Front

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last featured in Ahmed Khan's action thriller drama Baaghi 3. While Alia Bhatt was last seen in the dramatic film Kalank. Alia Bhatt has many upcoming projects lined up for her in the coming future. Alia will next be seen in Sadak 2 opposite, Aditya Roy Kapur. Along with this, she will also essay an interesting role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi & Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

