Alia Bhatt Swoons Over Her Pet Cat Edward, Goes 'Aww Look At His Face'

Alia Bhatt is spending her time at home during the coronavirus lockdown with her best friend by her side. She has always been a doting mother and owner of her pet cat Edward. Alia Bhatt's love for her cat can be seen in the recent video posts on her Instagram story.

Alia Bhatt coos for Edward

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to share pictures and videos of her cat Edward. The actor first shared a picture of Edward looking at her questioningly. In the caption of the post, Alia wrote ‘May I Help You?’, which fits perfectly in the picture.

After this photo, Alia Bhatt shared two videos in which she is slowly combing her cat. Edward seems to be enjoying the love and care that he is getting from Alia. Edward then looks up at her and one can hear Alia asking him what happened. She then lovingly says ‘Aww look at his face’. Her love for the cat can be seen in these videos.

Alia Bhatt’s first love

Alia Bhatt has always been very fond of Edward and never misses an opportunity to show her love for her cat on Instagram. She has posted Edward’s pictures multiple times of her handle, showing that she is completely in love with the cat. In one of her recent posts, she shared a picture of her cat sitting up, staring ahead. In the caption of the post, she wrote: Look at that face! #lovethypet

In another one of her famous posts on Instagram, Alia Bhatt took a picture of Edward loyally sitting up straight, posing with poise. The actor made a funny reference about how parents ask their children to pose nicely when they are clicking pictures. She wrote in the caption: "beta pose karoooo"

Not long back, a trend about four different pictures for four different social media profiles had taken the internet by storm. Many people used their own pictures to show how LinkedIn has a smart picture of theirs, Facebook has a more personal one, Instagram is full of cute pictures and Tinder has some good-looking poses.

Instead of trying the trend herself, Alia Bhatt decided to make a collage of Edward's different moods. She posted four pictures of Edward, following the template. In the caption of the post, Alia Bhatt added that she does not believe that any human could beat the picture.

