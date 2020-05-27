Alia Bhatt Or Katrina Kaif: Which Star Rocked The Strapless Black Gown Better?

The outfits worn by Bollywood celebrities often become trendsetters and are loved by many of their fans. Celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, and many are known for their unique fashion statements. Apart from this, fans also take fashion inspiration from the Bollywood actors' looks in their various movies, award functions, or sometime magazine covers. However, several times, these celebrities are seen donning similar ensembles. In one instance, Alia Bhatt's strapless black gown seemed inspired by a similar outfit donned by Katrina Kaif. Take a look:

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's Characters In 'Raazi' And 'Kalank' Had Quite A Few Similarities

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt attended the Filmfare Awards 2019 in a head-turning corseted black gown. The apparel was from Ralph & Russo. The actor, who bagged the Best Actress award for her role in Raazi, went on with no accessories and allowed her outfit to take center stage. Her black gown featured black and silver embellishment all over. It also had a corset bodice that highlighted her petite frame and a voluminous train which added the right touch of drama to her mesmerising look. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor paired her look with hair tied back in a messy bun. With smoky eyes, nude lips, and sculpted cheeks, the actor rounded off her look.

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar To Alia Bhatt; A Compilation Of Memes On The Stars To Lighten Up Your Mood

Katrina Kaif

For her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in the year 2015, Tiger Zinda Hai actor Katrina Kaif opted for an Oscar De La Renta's off-shoulder gown. Her gown, which had an off-white satin lining, was beautifully covered with a layer of black net and also featured rose motifs. Her gown had a mermaid cut and intricate detailing with 3D effect flowers. She went on to team this beautiful gown with a pretty diamond bracelet and drop earrings. With hair neatly placed to one side, Katrina Kaf finished her look with nude glossy lips and warm-toned eyes.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Sooryavanshi, which was slated to release in March 2020. But the makers of the film have pushed the release date owing to the lockdown. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt has quite a few interesting movies lined up. The actor will next be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, Ayan Mukerji's Bramhastra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Karan Johar's Takht.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt’s 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' To Be Among The First Films To Resume Shooting?

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt & Other Celebs Encourage Fans To 'wear Mask' Amidst Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.