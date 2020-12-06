5 Arshad Warsi's Movies/web-series Of Different Genres That Proves His Versatility

Arshad Warsi is a very popular Indian movie actor, producer, and playback singer. Arshad Warsi’s movies like Tere Mere Sapne, Munna Bhai MBBS, Golmaal, Kabul Express, Ishqiya, and many more, have proved the actor’s versatility in the industry, without a doubt. He has been acknowledged with many Filmfare Awards throughout his career. Below listed are some of his movies / web-series of completely different genres that will prove how versatile Arshad Warsi is as an actor.

Arshad Warsi's movies/web-series

Munna Bhai MBBS (2003)

Munna Bhai MBBS is a Hindi language comedy-drama movie, directed by debutant Rajkumar Hirani. The movie cast Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt, Gracy Shah, Boman Irani, and Sunil Dutt as the lead characters. In this movie, Arshad Warsi was cast to play the character of Circuit, who won the hearts of millions of people with his perfect comic timings and creative skills. Arshad Warsi was highly praised for the comedy character that he played in this movie.

Also Read | Arshad Warsi's 'humble Request' To Parents Will Leave You In Splits; Check It Out

Kabul Express (2006)

Kabul Express is a Hindi language adventure drama movie, directed by Kabir Khan. The movie cast Arshad Warsi, John Abraham, Linda Arsenio, Salman Shahid, and Hanif Hum Ghum as the lead character. The seriousness with which Arshad Warsi has acted in this movie got him a lot of appreciation from the audience.

Also Read | Ali Fazal’s DVD Collection Receives Love From Arshad Warsi, Check Their Funny Banter

Ishqiya (2010)

Ishqiya is a Hindi language black comedy-drama, directed by debutant Abhishek Chaubey. The movie cast Arshad Warsi, Vidya Balan, Naseeruddin Shah, and Salman Shahid as the lead characters. Arshad Warsi’s portrayal of the character Babban in the movie was critically acclaimed.

Also Read | 'Asur' Episodes' List: How Many Episodes Comprise 'Season 1' Of The Arshad Warsi Starrer?

Jolly LLB (2013)

Jolly LLB is a Hindi language suspense courtroom drama, written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. The movie cast Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, and Boman Irani as the lead characters. Arshad Warsi performed his character with the perfect blend of comedy and seriousness that was loved by the audience.

Also Read | Ali Fazal’s DVD Collection Receives Love From Arshad Warsi, Check Their Funny Banter

Asur (2020)

Arshad Warsi's Asur is a Hindi language crime thriller drama, based on the American television series True Detective. The series premiered on the OTT platform Voot Select and cast Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti as the lead characters. Arshad Warsi’s serious yet sombre acting in the web-series was acknowledged and praised by many.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.