Ali Fazal’s DVD Collection Receives Love From Arshad Warsi, Check Their Funny Banter

Actor Ali Fazal recently indulged in a funny banter with Arshad Warsi after the former shared pictures of his DVD collection which he wanted to dispose of. Ali Fazal shared a post on social media along with pictures of his DVD collection which he wrote that he wanted to do away by either selling it or distributing it. In the caption, he asked people who would be interested in purchasing the DVDs from him.

Further, the actor asked his fans and followers who would want to gift it to someone. Ali further mentioned that he had been collecting the DVDs over the years. And with every passing year, he almost got rid of 70 percent of the collection, but there are a few that are still left and it hurts him to have too many at home. Reading the post by Ali Fazal, Arshad Warsi who is known for his perfect comic timing could not control himself and comment under the post of the actor. He praised the Mirzapur actor’s acting skills and wrote, “Now I know why you are such a fantastic actor.” Ali Fazal who was touched by the pun of the actor in the tweet replied and wrote, “Arshad brother, you are the master of this craft and so I will take this as the best damn compliment I have received so far!!! A virtual bow I suppose.”

Anybody interested or knows anyone who might wana buy or take these from me .. i have collected way too many dvds over the years. Got rid of 70 percent of the collection. This is another few left. Hurts to but hav2 As suggested by @vj_tomas - a twitter garage sale of sorts heheh pic.twitter.com/0vHFc6ZVnA — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) November 6, 2020

Now I know why you are such a fantastic actor.... 😜 https://t.co/RKjFHppCYp — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) November 6, 2020

Hahah. Arshad bhai.. aap guru ho, iss craft ke. So i will take this as the best damn compliment i have received so far!!! A virtual bow i suppose. 🤓🤓. https://t.co/J9DLnFxvB0 — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) November 6, 2020



Apart from Arshad, the actor received some hilarious replies from his fans who gave mind-boggling suggestions to Ali for shelling off the DVDs. One of the users asked the actor to give one of his favourite DVDs autographed by him because of his outstanding performance in Mirzapur 2. Another user asked Ali to gift all the DVDs to Anurag Kashyap to which the former said that the ace filmmaker has not yet watched Mirzapur and once he does that, Ali would send all the DVD’s free of cost to him. Another user suggested the actor gift it to some NGO so that they can benefit from it.

Ali bhai, koi bhi apni favourite vali autograph kar ke de dijiye, gajab fan bana diye aao to apna. Keep doing the great work😁🤗🤗 — Balwinder Singh (@balli_singh516) November 6, 2020

Give it to some NGO to sell them and use the money. — farah khatoon (@itweet_faru) November 6, 2020

I'll buy few and can host an evening for few unprivileged kids and senior citizens to enjoy the show. Let me know if you are up for it. — Puneet (@puneet_arora5) November 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have lately been spending some precious time in Egypt. Richa Chadha recently took to social media to speak about the great pyramids of Egypt while also shedding some light on her experiences with her travel partner, Ali Fazal. She mentioned through the pictures that ‘Guddu Bhaiya’ is one of the best travel buddies ever as he carries everything necessary in his bag and is always up for adventures.

