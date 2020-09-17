Arshad Warsi's 'humble Request' To Parents Will Leave You In Splits; Check It Out

Arshad Warsi has an important message for parents and the actor is speaking out of his own experience. He took to his Twitter account and tweeted an important life lesson, not only for kids but their parents as well. However, towards the end of the tweet, the important life lesson given by the actor turned out to be hilarious. Read on to know more.

Arshad Warsi has an important message for parents

Arshad Warsi took to his Twitter handle where he requested parents to not force their kids to finish their plates. The actor seemed to be serious about how parents should instead teach their kids to serve themselves as much as they need. This was implied that the kids will learn to serve themselves and will inculcate the habit of taking only as much as they think they can finish.

However, it turns out that Arshad Warsi’s request to parents was due to a hilarious reason which he is still “paying the price of”. The actor explained that he has a habit of finishing off whatever is in his plate. Further, he explained that now, he finishes food in everyone else’s plate as well.

Arshad Warsi’s "humble request to parents"

My humble request to all parents, do not force your children to finish their plates, teach then to serve themselves as much as they need. I am paying the price of always finishing the food in my plate... now I finish food in everyone else’s plate as well 🤦‍♂️ — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) September 16, 2020

Netizens react to Arshad's advice

As soon as Arshad Warsi tweeted this, the post started doing the rounds on social media. Numerous fans gushed to it and flooded the post with their reactions and comments. Several fans wrote how the first part of the actor’s tweet was serious but the second part was hilarious. Check out some of the tweets below.

You made it sound so serious. Anyways good humour 😂😂 — ConfusedBratX (@confusedbratX) September 16, 2020

1st half - serious, story building

2nd half - humor, happy ending

Lesson to learn for life.. — Aman Sharma (@Lakshiv17) September 16, 2020

Several other fans reacted expressing that the actor’s humour is always good. Many other fans wrote appreciated his lesson and gave him a thumbs up. Check out some of the tweets below.

So true. now it became annoying. If someone leaves food though I am full I tend to take that responsibility. — Afif Nadaf (@lookupforAfif) September 17, 2020

True i really don't like kids leaving food in plates everytime. If kids can't serve themselves then pls serve a small portion of food items. If they want they can have it in the next round. trust us it works n try to make thm taste everything including karela😉 — megha sharma (@meghasharma1708) September 17, 2020

There were a number of people who shared their experiences on the tweet’s comment section. Numerous people recalled how their parents used to make them eat food and finish everything that was in their plate or school tiffin. Several other netizens agreed with Arshad Warsi’s advice to teach kids to serve themselves. Check out some of the tweets below.

Can relate 😔😔

But I'm glad my parents taught me not to waste food — (っ◔◡◔)っ ♥ Melz ♥ (@melz2604) September 16, 2020

Lol I remember my mom making me to eat my tiffin dabba if I left anything inside. I made sure to either finish it or my friends helped me, nai toh ghar ke Bahar I have to eat up everything and then enter the house 😂 — Srikanth Choppala (@whatzinanaim) September 16, 2020

Arshad Warsi made his acting debut in Bollywood with the film Tere Mere Sapne for which he was praised for his performance in the film. The actor went on to do numerous films after that, namely Golmaal, Dhamaal and Jolly LLB. He is very popular for his portrayal as Circuit in Sanjay Dutt starrer Munna Bhai MBBS.

Image credits: Arshad Warsi Instagram

