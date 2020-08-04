5 Deepika Padukone's Movie Looks That Are Perfect For An Indian Bride

Be it Naina from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani or Rani Padmavati in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, the roles of Deepika Padukone are unforgettable. The lavishly designed costumes have also left a mark among the audience from her movies. The lehengas she wore in Padmaavat or the attire she carried in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, all of her movie looks are considered chic, elegant and stylish at the same time. If you are a bride, willing to look like Deepika Padukone, here are some of her movie-looks to carry for different wedding functions.

Mehendi

Keep it casual and subtle by selecting a solid colour combination for your ensemble. In this look, Deepika Padukone is seen wearing a pink choli with yellow lehenga and peach dupatta. The tube top design choli is making the look more experimental. Not to miss the little potli bag on her waist that is adding the right amount of drama to her look. On the occasion of Mehendi, a comfortable look like this can always be a smart choice.

Sangeet

Take cues from Deepika Padukone and go all Indo-Western for your sangeet. This iconic look of Deepika Padukone where she is seen wearing an ethnic gown with layered ruffles and embroidery all-over can be a perfect fit for Sangeet. The embroidered cap and nose ring will amp up your look even more.

Some brides like to keep it traditional for their sangeet. One can always choose a lehenga for their sangeet. This mesmerising look of Deepika Padukone where she is seen wearing a white-red lehenga with mirror-work choli and red dupatta can be a suitable option for the sangeet. It is not only chic and elegant but it is also comfortable, so one can easily shake a leg in this outfit. Talking about the hairstyle, a messy bun complements the whole Indian bridal look while Jhumkas amp up the look even more.

Cocktail Party

Cocktail Parties are all about dancing and enjoying freely. Therefore, saree is always the best option. It is easy to carry and stylish at the same time. This look of Deepika Padukone is all about opting for an experimental look rather than a regular saree look. The actor is seen wearing a mesh and sequinned blouse with open back paired with a blue saree with a golden border. Her makeup is kept minimal with a loose curl open hair look.

The wedding day

The iconic look of Deepika Padukone from Padmaavat can be a perfect option for an Indian bride. In this look, Deepika is carrying a traditional Indian look with red lehenga and green choli. Her red dupatta is draped around her head. Not to miss, the tradition jewellery that is making her look gorgeous. Her makeup is kept minimal while 'bindi' just amped up her look even more.

Picture Courtesy: Still from Deepika Padukone's movies

