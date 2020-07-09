Deepika's Most Viewed Deleted Scenes From 'Cocktail', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' & More

In her illustrious career, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has delivered many blockbuster films like Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Bajirao Mastani. Here is a list of most-viewed deleted scenes from her films that never made it to the theatres. Take a look:

Bajirao Mastani

Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in the leading roles, Bajirao Mastani follows the account of the liaison between the Maratha general, Baji Rao I and Mastani, princess of Bundelkhand. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the much-acclaimed movie earned ₹356 crores during it’s at the box office.

Here is a deleted scene from the movie, which features Mastani in custody, who confronts her little son about death and hopes. The video has crossed more than 1.5 million views on YouTube. Take a look:

Cocktail

Starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in the leading roles, Cocktail follows the story of a love triangle between a guy and two girls, who are best friends but the complete opposite of one another. The film is directed by Homi Adjania. It also stars Dimple Kapadia and Boman Irani in prominent roles.

Here is a compiled video of all the deleted scenes in the movie, which give a clearer picture of the importance Deepika's character holds in the movie. The video has crossed more than 9.77 lakh views on YouTube. Take a look:

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin in the leading roles, Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani follows the story of Kabir, who meets Naina during a trekking trip. The story gets further interesting when Naina falls for him but refrains from expressing it and years later they meet at a friend's wedding and their unrequited love gets rekindled.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Tanvi Azmi, Kunal Roy Kapoor and Farooq Shaikh in prominent roles. The movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar. Here is a deleted scene of the movie, which features Deepika Padukone, Ranbir and Dolly Ahluwalia together. The video has crossed more than 9.2 million views on YouTube. Watch here:

On the professional front

Deepika and Ranveer Singh will be seen together in the much-anticipated sports-drama, '83. The Kabir Khan directorial '83 chronicles the story of the cricket legend, Kapil Dev. While Padukone will be seen playing wife to Ranveer Singh in the movie, Ranveer will be seen essaying the character of Kapil Dev.

The much-anticipated sports drama marks the fourth association of Ranveer and Deepika onscreen. Padukone will also be seen in the Indian remake of the much-acclaimed Hollywood blockbuster, The Intern, which features Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in the leading roles. The actor will also be seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday for Shakun Batra's next.

