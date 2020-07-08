Deepika Padukone's Most Popular Tracks Composed By Academy Award Winning Artist A.R.Rahman

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen mesmerizing the audiences and critics with her performance in Chhapaak, has a list of some popular songs to her credit. One film, whose entire album was a chartbuster hit featuring Deepika in the lead role is Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha. Academy Award-winning music composer A. R. Rahman created music for this Deepika-Ranbir starrer. And, it is the sole collaboration of Padukone with Rahman in her Bollywood career so far. Here is the list of the most popular Deepika Padukone's songs composed by A. R. Rahman from Tamasha. Have a look:

Deepika Padukone's Songs Composed By A.R Rahman

Agar Tum Saath Ho

Agar Tum Saath Ho is counted amongst the most popular of all-time Deepika Padukone's songs from her plethora of films. It is composed by A. R. Rahman and penned by Irshad Kamil. This soulful track is sung in a tuneful manner by Alka Yagnik and Arjit Singh, which touched millions of hearts. With over 189+million views on Youtube, Agar Tum Saath Ho is unarguably the most memorable track composed by A.R.Rahman for the Deepika Padukone starrer.

Matargashti

Matargashti is another smashing hit created by A. R. Rahman for Tamasha. It is a peppy dance number with fun music attached to it. Written by Irshad Kamil with super-catchy lyrics. Mohit Chauhan did playback for this addictive track, which is highly endearing to watch and listen to both. It was choreographed by National Award-winning dynamic duo Bosco Caesar. Deepika Padukone looked drop-dead gorgeous in this track and her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor was nothing short of a visual treat.

Heer Toh Badi Sad Hai

Heer Toh Badi Sad Hai is an uber-cool track composed by A. R. Rahman for Deepika Padukone's critically acclaimed film, Tamasha. This musical number composed by A. R. Rahman is picturised on Deepika Padukone. It showcases her journey post-meeting with Ranbir's character in the movie. Sung in a fun-way by Mika Singh, graced with unique lyrics by Irshad Kamil, Heer Toh Badi Sad Hai is an ideal song to pump up your mood.

Safarnama

If you are a travel enthusiast then this A. R. Rahman track is a must-add in your travel playlist. As the title of Safarnama suggests, the entire track is based on a journey of the two lead characters in Imtiaz Ali's movie. Sung by musical maestro Lucky Ali, Safarnama is a soothing yet melodious track filmed gorgeously on Deepika and Ranbir.

