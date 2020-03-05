Janhvi Kapoor's Sweet 'nok-jhok' With Paparazzi Is Heart-warming; See Video

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted at the Chennai airport. The Dhadak actor had gone to Chennai for a prayer meeting which was held for her mother, Sridevi. She was spotted in a red and white printed attire, walking to a black coloured car which was waiting for her at the airport. On her way, she posed for paparazzi as well as fans. However, what caught the attention was funny nok-jhok with a paparazzi. Check out what she said:

'Aap hamesha gir gir ke photo lete hain kyu?'

Ghost Stories actor Janhvi Kapoor was seen walking from the airport to a car waiting for her. When spotted by a fan who asked for a selfie, Janhvi Kapoor kindly obliged. When she noticed a paparazzi trying to take her picture, Janhvi kindly smiled at the man and asked, ‘Aap hamesha gir gir ke photo lete hain kyu?’ Janhvi Kapoor walked up to her car and turned around for a few quick photos. She won many hearts with her kid and warm behaviour towards the paparazzi.

Sridevi’s prayer meet

According to the media portals, Sridevi’s prayer meet was attended by her daughter Janhvi Kapoor as well as her husband Boney Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor shared a few pictures from the prayer meeting, in which she is seen wearing a pink coloured sari. In the pictures, she is seen sporting a traditional South Indian outfit, while Boney Kapoor wore a white coloured Kurta. Janhvi Kapoor captioned the post with a simple yet powerful message, ‘wish you were here.’ Check out the pictures here.

What’s next for Janhvi Kapoor?

Janhvi Kapoor will soon be seen essaying the role of Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She has a list of upcoming projects lined up in different stages of filmmaking. Roohi-Afza as well as in multi-starrer film Takht. Janhvi Kapoor is also a part of the much-awaited film Dostana 2, along with Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani.

