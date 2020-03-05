Parineeti Chopra Shows How To Include Bright Shades In Your Wardrobe This Summer; See Pics

Parineeti Chopra has made a wonderful career for herself right since her debut film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. At first, Parineeti was about to pursue a career in investment banking and also achieved a triple honours degree in business, finance, and economics. But later, Chopra joined the Yash Raj Films as a PR consultant before she bagged her first movie and followed her famous cousin, Priyanka Chopra's footsteps.

Parineeti Chopra is also known for being a fashionista and her style choices are just goals. She makes sure that her appearance in the public is up-to mark and trendy. She looks stunning in every colour she wears. Here are some of her quirky outfits in bright colours.

Also read | Parineeti Chopra And Arjun Kapoor Starrer Ishaqzaade: Lesser Known Facts About The Film

Parineeti Chopra's bright colour outfits that look stunning on her

Parineeti looks stunning in this blue and red combination for a traditional look.

Image courtesy: @parineetichopra

Parineeti Chopra is just amazing in this lush green jute coat with black dress

Image courtesy: @parineetichopra

Also read | MEET Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti Chopra As Crime Partners In ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'

Parineetii simply rocks these bright red shorts and jacket

Image courtesy: @parineetichopra

This bright red pant-suit with a bralette inside looks awesome on Parineeti

Image courtesy: @parineetichopra

Parineeti Chopra's bright neon green colour top with a black skirt make a great combination

Image courtesy: @parineetichopra

Also read | Parineeti Chopra Proves That She Is A 'Potterhead' In Her Latest Video; Watch

Bright Blue and the pink colour combination looks great on Parineeti, here's the proof

Image courtesy: @parineetichopra

Pink colour flowy long dress with a mesh of yellow colour looks amazing on Parineeti Chopra

Image courtesy: @parineetichopra

Also read | Parineeti Chopra’s New Sea-facing Apartment In Mumbai Is Goals, Take A Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.