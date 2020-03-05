The Debate
Parineeti Chopra Shows How To Include Bright Shades In Your Wardrobe This Summer; See Pics

Bollywood News

Parineeti Chopra is known for her fashion sense and stylish appearance. Her wardrobe is often looked up to by many as #fashion goals. Check out her peppy outfit

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra has made a wonderful career for herself right since her debut film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. At first, Parineeti was about to pursue a career in investment banking and also achieved a triple honours degree in business, finance, and economics. But later, Chopra joined the Yash Raj Films as a PR consultant before she bagged her first movie and followed her famous cousin, Priyanka Chopra's footsteps.

Parineeti Chopra is also known for being a fashionista and her style choices are just goals. She makes sure that her appearance in the public is up-to mark and trendy. She looks stunning in every colour she wears. Here are some of her quirky outfits in bright colours. 

Parineeti Chopra's bright colour outfits that look stunning on her

Parineeti looks stunning in this blue and red combination for a traditional look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Image courtesy: @parineetichopra

Parineeti Chopra is just amazing in this lush green jute coat with black dress 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Image courtesy: @parineetichopra

Parineetii simply rocks these bright red shorts and jacket 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Image courtesy: @parineetichopra

This bright red pant-suit with a bralette inside looks awesome on Parineeti

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Image courtesy: @parineetichopra

Parineeti Chopra's bright neon green colour top with a black skirt make a great combination 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Image courtesy: @parineetichopra

Bright Blue and the pink colour combination looks great on Parineeti, here's the proof

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Image courtesy: @parineetichopra

Pink colour flowy long dress with a mesh of yellow colour looks amazing on Parineeti Chopra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Image courtesy: @parineetichopra

