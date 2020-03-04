The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Goofy Looks Vs Poised Poses: Pick Your Favorite Parineeti Chopra Pictures Here

Bollywood News

Parineeti Chopra's Instagram is full of pictures that bring out both her goofy and composed side. Which look is your favourite?

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra is one of the most well-known and talented actors in Bollywood right now. The younger Chopra sister made a fabulous career for herself as soon as she stepped into the industry with her debut film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. Initially, Parineeti was about to chase a career in investment banking. She holds a triple honours degree in business, finance, and economics. Parineeti Chopra also joined the Yash Raj Films as a PR consultant and formerly got a role in the movie.

Parineeti Chopra's hit movies include Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee and many more. She is a very strong and dedicated actor of Bollywood, who is also known for her fashion sense and stylish appearance. Her Instagram is always filled with her pictures which brings out both her goofy and composed side. Below, we have compiled a list of both such types of pictures of the 'Meri Pyari Bindu' star:

Also read | Parineeti Chopra Proves That She Is A 'Potterhead' In Her Latest Video; Watch

Cute and charming goofy pictures of Parineeti Chopra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Image courtesy: @parineetichopra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Image courtesy: @parineetichopra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Image courtesy: @parineetichopra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Image courtesy: @parineetichopra

Also read | Parineeti Chopra Is A True Water Baby And Her Instagram Posts Are Proof; See

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Image courtesy: @parineetichopra

Now let's have a look at her slightly less dramatic, poised poses

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Image courtesy: @parineetichopra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Image courtesy: @parineetichopra

Also read | Parineeti Chopra's Experimental Looks That Are Easy To Pull-off

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Image courtesy: @parineetichopra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Image courtesy: @parineetichopra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Image courtesy: @parineetichopra

Also read | Parineeti Chopra Slays In Stunning Luxury Swimwear & These Pics Are A Proof

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Chandrayaan
CHANDRAYAAN-3 IN 1ST HALF OF 2021
PM Modi
PM MODI NOT TO CELEBRATE HOLI
MNS
MNS THREATENS 'TAARAK MEHTA' TEAM
Hrithik Roshan teases fans with new video; they have only one question
HRITHIK'S NEW VIDEO: FANS REACT
Enjoying
TATA TALKS ABOUT POST-RETIREMENT
Sambit Patra
BJP SLAMS MAMATA BANERJEE