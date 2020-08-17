5 Iconic Ajay Devgn On-screen Moments That Turned Into Hilarious Memes

Memes have taken over social media. There are many users who unveil their creativity by coming up with several hilarious memes that make everyone burst out in laughter. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has fallen prey to this trend because of his several iconic movie scenes. Be it Golmaal or Tanhaji, there are ample of memes that have been made on his films. Check out a few hilarious ones here:

Golmaal Meme

Previously, Riteish Deshmukh poked fun at Ajay Devgn by tagging him in a video, where a dog can be seen standing on a rickshaw. Ajay Devgn had a hilarious reply in store for him. He shared a picture of a bird who can be seen standing on the support of two ends of a wooden door. The meme was originated from his Golmaal series where the actor made an incredible entry standing on two moving bikes and cars. Take a look at it here:

Ya just like how this bird is mine pic.twitter.com/SZRE4Cxzko — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 5, 2019

In the first installment of the series, when Ajay and his friends refuse to leave the hostel of his college. The professor was seen insulting them in front of everyone. Amid coronavirus lockdown, twitter users made a meme of that scene relating it with their current situation at home.

Phool Aur Kante Meme:

In Phool Aur Kante, Ajay can be seen doing the same Golmaal stunt by making an entry standing on two bikes. Netizens weren’t behind to create memes of that scene. Have a look at it here:

Tanhaji Meme

After the trailer of Tanhaji released, netizens made several memes of the scene where Shivaji Maharaj aka Sharad Kelkar hugs Tanhaji Malusare aka Ajay Devgn. The actor can be seen making a hilarious expression. Check out the meme here:

When your friend finally returns your borrowed money #TanhajiTrailer pic.twitter.com/Z4ukLiA0NV — Prince Pandey🍁🦜 (@princepandey_) November 19, 2019

Raid poster meme

In the movie poster of Raid, Ajay Devgn can be seen sitting on a trunk surrounded with lots of cash. Twitterati photoshopped the poster of the film poking fun at it since Ajay endorses a tobacco brand. Have a look at the Raid meme here:

Honest poster of an Ajay Devgn movie. #Raid pic.twitter.com/SmDgktyorz — Bade Chote (@badechote) February 8, 2018

Gangajal meme

This meme was created on the scene in Gangajal where Ajay is appointed as the new IPS officer of the Tejpur district. He comes across a corrupted police officer who unknowingly disrespects his senior officer. Here’s the Gangajal meme:

#lockdownmemes #ajaydevgnmemes #chinaviruslockdownmemes #COVID19memes



WHEN Police catch you, in the middle of a night, and you lie about going to a medical. And they get out of their police van with a stick...



(hua hai) pic.twitter.com/b1BLnjgvIz — A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) April 15, 2020

