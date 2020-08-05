Ajay Devgn Shares An Adorable Post For Kajol As She Celebrates Her 46th Birthday

Kajol is celebrating her 46th birthday today, on August 5, and Ajay Devgn has an adorable wish for his wife. Ajay Devgn took to Instagram to wish Kajol on her big day. The actor shared a picture with her and said that he is with her forever and always. Along with the adorable photo, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Happy returns of the day, forever & always ðŸŒ¹@kajol” (sic).

It was in the year 1999 that Ajay and Kajol got married. Since then, they have been busy giving couple goals on their social media handles. In the picture shared by the Singham actor, the duo can be seen all smiling as they talk with each other. In the image, Ajay is seen dressed up in all-black attire while Kajol is looking pretty in a white churidar dress. The photo seems to have been clicked on the sets on a movie or during some promotions considering the backdrop.

Take a look at the picture below

Kajol shares a few birthday wishes on IG

To make her birthday special, many of her fans and friends posted Instagram stories on their handles. Kajol shared some of the stories on her handle which includes people like Sidharth Malhotra, Renuka Shahane, ace designer Manish Malhotra, and many more. Take a look at their adorable pictures below.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol movies

Kajol and Devgn have collaborated for various films including Gundaraj, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, U Me Aur Hum, Toonpur Ka Super Hero, and their recent blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Many of their films managed to impress the audience and raked in some decent numbers at the box office.

What's next for Kajol?

Kajol was last seen in the blockbuster period drama film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in which she portrayed the role of Tanaji Malusare's wife, Savitribai. Currently, the actor is now gearing up for another film named Tribhanga. Helmed by Renuka Shahane, the film is made for the digital platform. The plot of the film reportedly revolves around the lives of three women from the same family, belonging to different generations. Apart from this, Kajol will be next seen in a film along with actors Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

(All Image Credits: Kajol IG)

