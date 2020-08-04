Ajay Devgn's Most Memorable Movies With Avtar Gill; See Full List

Ajay Devgn has appeared in several successful movies over the years. He has worked with several iconic actors of Bollywood in many movies. He has shared the screen space with actor Avtar Gill in many of his films. Read on to know more about Ajay Devgn films that featured veteran actor Avtar Gill:

Ajay Devgn’s movies that feature Avtar Gill

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai

In the 2010 gangster film Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Ajay Devgn was seen sharing the big-screen with Avtar Gill. In this film, Devgn played the role of Sultan Mirza, a character that is loosely based on Haji Mastan. Gills, on the other hand, played the role of Home Minister Jeet Kumar Rathi. The film was released back in July 2010 and performed well at the box-office. At the end of the film, Devgn’s character of Sultan Mirza is assassinated by Emraan Hashmi, who played the character of Shoaib Khan, a character that is loosely based on Dawood Ibrahim.

Dilwale

Dilwale is a 1994 film that featured Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, and Raveena Tandon in the lead roles. The film featured Rami Reddy and Paresh Rawal in negative roles. It starred Avtar Gill in the role of a photographer, who plays a vital role in the plot of the film. The movie went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

Major Saab

Major Saab is a 1998 film that featured Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, and Sonali Bendre in the lead roles. It was released on June 25, 1998, and went on to become a blockbuster film. It featured Bachchan in the role of Major Jasbir Singh Rana, Ajay Devgn as Virendra Pratap Singh, and Avtar Gill as Commissioner of Police.

Zakhm

Zakhm is a 1998 drama film and featured Ajay Devgn, Pooja Bhatt, Sonali Bendre, Kunal Khemu, Nagarjuna, among others, in major roles. It was directed and produced by Mahesh Bhatt. It featured Ashutosh Rana in a negative role, while Avtar Gill plays a man named Isa. Here is a song from the film:

