Ajay Devgn's 'Golmaal 3' And Other Films That Feature Prem Chopra

Ajay Devgn has starred in a wide variety of movies over the years. Devgn has also collaborated with some of the most prominent actors, directors, and producers in the Hindi film industry. Prem Chopra is one such actor whose works with Ajay Devgn is widely noted. With all that said that now, here are Ajay Devgn's movies with Prem Chopra:

Ajay Devgn's movies with Prem Chopra

Golmaal 3

Directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Dhillin Mehta, this film features Ajay Devgn, Mithun Chakraborty, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kareena Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, and Kunal Khemu in lead roles. It also has Prem Chopra making a special appearance. The 2010 film received multiple awards including Best Performer of The Year for Ajay Devgn. Check out the trailer:

Tere Mera Saath Rahen

Helmed by Mahesh Vaman Manjrekar and co-produced by N. R. Pachisia and Sunil Saini, the 2001 movie showcases Ajay Devgn, Dushyant Wagh, Sonali Bendre and Namrata Shirodkar in key roles. It also features Prem Chopra playing the role of Mr. Khanna. The movie has some memorable songs like Pehli Nazar, Main Sochon, and others.

Hindustan Ki Kasam (1999)

Hindustan Ki Kasam is directed and produced by Veeru Devgan. The 1999 film features Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Manisha Koirala, Sushmita Sen, and Shakti Kapoor in key roles. Prem Chopra also plays a key role as Brigadier B. S. Brar in the action film. The film's performance at the box-office was average. The film revolves around two twins who are separated at the time of birth; one grows up in India and the other in Pakistan. The two twins meet each other on the battlefield.

Kanoon (1994)

Kanoon is directed, produced, and written by Sushma Shiromani. The film features Ajay Devgn and iconic 90s actress Urmila Matondkar in lead roles. The 1994 film features veteran actor Prem Chopra playing the role of Advocate Dhananjay. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn plays the role of Vishal while Urmila Matondkar essays the character of Shalu in the flick. The film also features yet another prominent female actor, Reema Lagoo in a crucial role.

