'Taarzan: The Wonder Car' Cast Includes Ajay Devgn, Vatsal Seth & More; See Full List

Starring Vatsal Sheth, Ayesha Takia and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles, the film Taarzan: The Wonder Car was loosely based on an American film. The film followed the story of a boy who revamps his father’s car into a brand new car and names it Taarzan. The Wonder car is then possessed by his father's ghost who sets on a mission to kill everyone who was involved in his father’s murder. Apart from an amazing plot, the film also had an ensemble cast. Read to know more about the cast of Taarzan: The Wonder Car.

Main cast of Taarzan: The Wonder Car

Ajay Devgn – Deven Chaudhary

Ajay Devgn played the character of Deven Chaudhary in the film Taarzan: The Wonder Car. Deven Chaudhary designs cars which are futuristic and more advanced than any other car in the market. He’s conned by a group of businessmen who later lock him in a car and push it into a river, murdering him. He later comes back as a spirit and starts killing everyone who was involved in his murder.

Vatsal Sheth as Raj Chaudhary

Actor Vatsal Sheth played the role of Raj Chaudhary in Taarzan: The Wonder Car, the son of Deven Chaudhary. While working at a garage, he finds his father’s car and buys it. He revamps it and makes it the way his father had designed it. Ayesha Takia is seen as Vatsal Sheth’s love interest in the film.

Priya Rajesh Kapoor- Ayesha Takia

Actor Ayesha Takia played the role of a rich girl Priya Rajesh Kapoor who falls in love with Vatsal Sheth. She is also seen as the daughter of one of Deven Chaudhary’s enemies, Rakesh Kapoor. Towards the end of the film, Ayesha Takia marries her love interest, Vatsal Sheth.

Other star casts of Taarzan: The Wonder Car

Farida Jalal as Suhasini Chaudhary – Ajay Devgn’s mother and Raj Chaudhary’s grandmother

Amrish Puri- Raj Chaudhary’s boss and the owner of a garage

Pankaj Dheer as Rakesh Kapoor- One of Deven Chaudhary’s murderer

Sadashiv Amrapurkar as Anthony D’Costa

Shakti Kapoor as Mahesh Saxena

Mukesh Tiwari as Kailash Chopra

Gulshan Grover as Inspector Khurana

