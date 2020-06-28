Janhvi Kapoor's Fashion Wardrobe Has Always Had These Five Labels; See Pictures

Ever since Janhvi Kapoor has made her debut with Dhaadak in the Hindi film industry, the actor has become a name to look out for. Belonging from a line of films and fashion icons, she has grown up in front of the paparazzi lens. The 23-year-old actor has mastered the art of serving up impactful looks from various designer ensembles.

From ethnic kurtas and dresses to homegrown labels, Janhvi’s repertoire serves as a paradise for budding style enthusiasts and sartorial veterans, alike. Here, we take a closer look at five names that have a reserved spot in Janhvi Kapoor’s wardrobe.

Manish Malhotra

Many say that for Janhvi Kapoor, Manish Malhotra is not only a long-time family friend but also one of her go-to designers for almost any festive looks. From intricate lehengas to fuss-free anarkalis, Janhvi has served a standout look in every ensemble offered by ace designer Manish Malhotra. Hence their bonding proves that he is indeed one of her favourite designers.

Anamika Khanna

Anamika Khanna’s attires are favourite for the Kapoor sisters. Just like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor, even Janhvi has developed a knack for Khanna’s India modern ensembles. Be it her pre-draped saris or sharara and jacket sets, Janhvi can be often seen wearing Anamika’s designs.

Punit Balana

Launched in the year 2015, Punit Balana’s label is well known for its Indian and ethnic wear pieces. Be it a lineup of breezy lehengas, saris or kurtas, Punit Balana’s ensembles has quickly become a favourite among many actors. Punit’s block printed numbers have been serving as Janhvi Kapoor’s go-to uniform for long-haul flights and casual outings.

Chanel

Apart from the attires, Janhvi Kapoor’s handbag collection is also a worth knowing. The actor has been carrying designer bags right from her teenage days. Chanel’s timeless pieces have been her go-to even before she debuted in the Hindi film industry. Some of her favourite handbags for casual outings and travelling, the actor, can be seen carrying Chanel Jumbo Classic Flap bag in black.

Mulmul

Another kurta label that dominates Janhvi’s trans-seasonal wardrobe is Mulmul. With their unique kurta and sharara which features detailing like tassels and lace, it’s no surprise that the brand is part of many celebrity wardrobes. For example, the beige peplum kurta and sharara dress, Janhvi wore for a dinner outing with her friends in Mumbai was loved by many.

(Images Credits: Viral Bhayani Instagram)

