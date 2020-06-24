Janhvi Kapoor's Debut Film 'Dhadak' Had A Series Of Superhit Songs; Have You Heard Them?

Released in 2018, Dhadak marked the Bollywood debut of late actor Sridevi's and Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor. She was paired opposite Ishaan Khattar in the film. The romantic movie was a Hindi remake of the hit Marathi film titled Sairaat which was directed by Nagraj Manjule. The Hindi version was written and directed by Shashank Khaitan.

The movie had an amazing picturesque backdrop of Rajasthan. Janhvi Kapoor played the character of Parthavi and Ishaan Khatter played the role of Madhukar in the movie. The plot of the movie explores a love story where the protagonist deals with issues like caste differences and honour killings. The film is soon approaching towards its two year anniversary on July 20. Here are some of the superhit songs from the romantic film Dhadak that can remind anyone of the amazing chemistry the actors Janhcvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar had on screen.

Dhadak songs

Zingaat

The song Zingaat is a popular soundtrack from Nagraj Manjule directed Marathi movie Sairaat. The Marathi song was remade into a Hindi version for Dhadak by the same music composers. Both the song versions were equally loved by the audience and instantly became one of the most played songs of the year 2018 as well as 2019.

Pehli Baar

The movie Dhadak showcased teen romance where actors Janhvi and Ishaan played pivotal roles. The song Pehli Baar brings out the essence of the first love and the music composers Ajay-Atul have done commendable work in capturing the magic of first love in the song Pehli Baar. The song is crooned by Ajay Gogavale himself, who is a part of the Ajay-Atul music composing duo.

Dhadak

The title song Dhadak is crooned by Ajay Gogavale and Shreya Ghoshal. The song is considered as one of the top love ballads from the year 2018. The music lovers showed their love for the song on social media praising the unconventional mix of classical music as well as the picturesque views of Rajasthan that accentuated the song at different levels.

Vaara Re

The song Vaara Re is sung by singer Ajay Gogavale while the music is given by Ajay-Atul. The musical duo is credited for composing the music of all the four songs from the movie Dhadak while the lyrics were written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Ajay and Atul who were known as the big musical legends in the Marathi music industry has actually contributed to many award-winning movies as well.

Promo Image courtesy: A still from Dhadak

