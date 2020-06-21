Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor Or Anushka: Whose Choker Neck-piece Looks Better?

On several occasions, we often spot actors donning some voguish ensembles with statements jewellery. One such accessory which has become a popular trend in recent times is that of choker necklace. The choker necklace is a stylish neckpiece which is worn close-fitted around the neck. Bollywood divas like Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma have sported different styles of this alluring jewellery. Have a look at all three Bollywood beauties donning them, and decide whose choker necklace do you love the most.

Whose choker neckpiece you love the most?

Deepika Padukone

On the occasion of her wedding reception two years back, Deepika Padukone wore a stunning Sabyasachi lehenga. The Om Shanti Om actor looked royal in the black and gold lehenga. Deepika Padukone accessorised this intricately embroidered ghagra with a Black choker necklace. With numerous drops, this elaborate emerald choker necklace accentuated Deepika Padukone's overall look to ten folds.

Not to miss the matching giant stud earrings. With a plunging neckline blouse, this choker neckpiece looked regal and extremely gorgeous. Deepika Padukone completed her look with matte nude lips and her statement bold black eyeliner. For hair, Deepika opted for a sleek and straight glass-effect hairdo.

Janhvi Kapoor

For a wedding function of Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani, Janhvi Kapoor wore this exquisite Manish Malhotra design. The dual-tone Sari with hues of green and light green looked scintillating on the Dhadak actor. But it was Janhvi Kapoor's traditional gold choker necklace which drew all the attention. The Gunjan Saxena actor wore this alluring golden choker neckpiece with tassle details.

Janhvi Kapoor looked radiant and her dewy makeup truly complemented her Sari look. With lots of highlighter on the cheekbones and a nude lip-tone, Janhvi Kapoor pulled off this ethnic look like a pro. For hair, Janhvi Kapoor opted for a contemporary low braid with a middle parting.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is one of the best-dressed actors in Bollywood. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor loves to wear choker neckpieces. On multiple occasions, Anushka Sharma has been spotted sporting the same. However, this saree look of her definitely caught our attention Anushka looks ethereal in this grand choker necklace studded with Zambian emeralds. The exceptional design of this statement neckpiece is simply surreal.

The Harry Met Sejal actor looks dreamy in this green heavily bedazzled Sabyasachi sari with a sleeveless brocade blouse. For hair, Anushka Sharma opted for a low wavy ponytail with a middle parting. She wore very neutral makeup with defined brows and nude lips. Anushka attended Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's wedding reception in this outlandish attire.

As all three B-town actors looked spectacular in these choker necklaces, it is difficult to pick a favourite. However, Deepika Padukone's choker definitely had an edge over the others for his brilliant design and finish.

