Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt And Other Bollywood Stars Who Will Be Seen In South Indian Films

Over the years, several Bollywood stars have worked in Telugu, Tamil and other films. In the future, we will be seeing many stars try their luck in the regional language films. Few stars who will be seen in South Indian films are Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Kangana Ranaut. Read here to know more about their projects.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor will be making an appearance in South Indian films just like her mother Sridevi. She will be seen in quite a few projects in Tamil and Telugu. It is reported that Janhvi will be making seen in Tamil film Valimai where she will be seen alongside Ajith Kumar, Huma Qureshi and Yami Gautam. This Tamil-language action thriller film is written and directed by H. Vinoth and the film is produced by Boney Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt will be seen making her debut in the South Indian film industry with ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli's upcoming film RRR. She will be seen in a prominent role in the film RRR and she will be seen alongside Ram Charan, N.T. Rama Rao Jr, and Ajay Devgn. The movie is a fiction story about two legendary freedom fighters. The movie was set to release on July 30, 2020, but now that the shooting is not complete, the film will most probably be postponed. Director SS Rajamouli had previously expressed that Alia was the perfect choice for the role.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Panga and now she will be seen in the film Thalaivi. This film is directed by AL Vijay. The film is a biographical story of South Indian leader J. Jayalalithaa. And it is said that Arvind Swami is set to play the role of MGR in the movie. Thalaivi will be released in three languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film was scheduled to release on June 26. However, the dates will be moved due to the ongoing pandemic. Take a look at the first look and the poster of the film.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon will be seen in the film KGF 2. In the film, she will be seen along with Yash who plays the lead role. Take a look at one of the pictures from the set of the film here.

