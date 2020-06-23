Deepika Padukone And Janhvi Kapoor In Stunning Metallic Dresses; See Pics

Bollywood actors are often known for their distinct taste in style and fashion. From acing traditional, formal, sporty, off-duty to fusion attires, celebrities boldly experiment with their outfits and try out the latest fashion trends. So, we recalled the times when Deepika Padukone and Janhvi Kapoor rocked the events with voguish looks in metallic dresses. Take a look at their photos:

Deepika Padukone’s sheer metallic dress

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone marked her debut at the 71st edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2018. She grabbed massive attention with her luxe metallic dress from Alberta Ferretti’s fall-winter 2018 collection. The actor’s bronze and goldish dress feature a daring plunging V neckline. Deepika Padukone’s sultry design also showcases two tiny strings accentuating her toned waistline before breezy flare steals the show. She paired the dress with a pair of retro glasses.

When the actor posted the photo on her official Instagram account, it garnered many likes and comments comparing Padukone’s character of Veronica from Cocktail. Moreover, reports suggest that Rihanna slipped in a similar outfit for a magazine shoot. The only difference was that the latter opted for a silver ensemble, while the Bollywood actor chose a bronze-gold attire. Check out Deepika Padukone’s photos in a metallic dress.

Janhvi Kapoor's metallic gown

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor graced a beauty awards event in a dazzling metallic gown in October 2019. She donned a metallic Maria Lucia Hohan pleated gown and paired it with strappy golden heels. Kapoor completed her look with shimmery make-up for the evening. The actor went for a full coverage luminous base and topped it with a peach blush. Janhvi Kapoor highlighted her eyes by opting for a brown eyeshadow and finished with a glittery golden touch, which blended flawlessly with the rest of her make-up. Meanwhile, she kept her soft curls loose to make her face frame perfectly.

Deepika Padukone and Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming projects

Deepika Padukone previously appeared in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which was well-received by the critics and the audience alike. She will mark her appearance as Romi Bhatia alongside Ranveer Singh in the biographical sports drama 83. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor marked Bollywood debut with Dhadak in 2018. It was a huge commercial success. Now, the actor has Gunjan Saxena, Roohi Afzana, and Dostana 2 in her kitty.

