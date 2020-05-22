Alia Bhatt's 5 Looks That Are Perfect To Take Inspiration From For Any Occasion

Whether it is choosing iconic movie characters or slaying in unconventional outfits; Alia Bhatt has been a trendsetter in many ways. Be it a wedding outfit or a casual date night with her girl gang; all fans can take cues from her to up their fashion game. Here are the top 5 looks of Alia Bhatt one could take inspiration from and recreate:

Alia Bhatt's 5 perfect looks that are perfect for any occasion

Ethnic look

Source: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

During the promotions of her movie Kalank, Alia Bhatt was seen sporting ethnic outfits. One of her most favourite looks out of them all was this white chicken material Anarkali. Alia Bhatt styled the deep neck Anarkali in the most elegant way and looked stunning in it.

She wore a pair of large earrings with her outfit, keeping the makeup minimal. Ali Bhatt highlighted her eyes using a Kajal and eyeliner and wore a small Bindi that made her entire look complete. This look is perfect for any special occasion or festivals.

Girls Nightout look

Source: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Another outfit inspiration to take from Alia Bhatt's wardrobe is her black leather pants and white crop top look. This look is perfect to wear for a fun night out with your girl gang. We loved how Alia Bhatt styled this outfit in the most basic way possible. Leaving her wavy hair open and pairing her outfit with large black boots, the star looked stunning.

The glam look

Source: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

This glamorous look of Alia Bhatt can be easily recreated for a cocktail party or a prom. Alia Bhatt wore no accessories with her off-shoulder long gown. For the makeup, she opted for a heavy eye-makeup and a nude lipstick. Her hair was tied in a messy bun, making her look ravishing.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Vs Alia Bhatt: Who Wore The Mermaid Style Gown Better?

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s 'Brahmastra' To Grab Christmas Slot Of 'Laal Singh Chadha’?

The perfect shaadi outfit

Source: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

When it comes to dressing up for a wedding, you could take inspiration from Alia Bhatt. We loved how she completed her entire lehenga look with a pair of large earrings and no other accessories. She tied her hair in a sleek bun and wore a small Bindi to complete her look.

Date night outfit

Source: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Picking a date night outfit can be troublesome and yet again, Alia Bhatt's wardrobe can come to your rescue. The off-shoulder white dress is perfect to wear for a romantic date night with your beau. Alia Bhatt let her messy hair open and completed her entire outfit with a large pair of earrings.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Or Janhvi Kapoor: Who Pulls Off The Red Siren Look Better?

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Or Tara Sutaria - Who Rocked The White Blazer Dress Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.