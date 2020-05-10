Kareena Kapoor Khan Or Janhvi Kapoor: Who Pulls Off The Red Siren Look Better?

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are both well-known names in Bollywood. Kareena is the glamour girl of Bollywood. She is the fashionista and the trendsetter. Kareena Kapoor Khan has lived up to her family legacy and has proved her mettle as an actor, time and again. Bebo is considered to be one of the A-listed actors in Bollywood, even today.

Likewise, Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of Late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, is one of the finest actors in today’s generation. Janhvi made her acting debut in Bollywood with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak (2018), alongside Ishaan Khatter. The actor went ahead and played the lead in the Netflix originals, Ghost Stories. Janhvi is also often praised for her fashion statements. Here is who, between the two actors, looked hotter in red. Read ahead to know more-

Kareena Kapoor Khan or Janhvi Kapoor- Who stuns in the red look?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen wearing a one-side full-sleeves red maxi. The length of her dress in uneven and she has worn red and crème heels and golden rings. Kareena has left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition and a messy look. She has applied nude makeup. Her 'minimalistic' look is sure chic and is easy to replicate by fans.

In comparison with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor is seen wearing a red colour sleeve-less skin-fit knee-length dress. Her dress has a golden embroidery on the left side of her dress. She has worn crème colour heels and left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition and a messy look. Janhvi Kapoor has applied nude makeup. The actress looks sultry with her pose and her earrings are a plus to enhance her overall look.

