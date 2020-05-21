Alia Bhatt Or Tara Sutaria - Who Rocked The White Blazer Dress Better?

Pantsuits, jumpsuits, and blazers are not new on the fashion scene but they always look formal and chic. Currently, summer is hitting in full swing and pants are being traded for something cooler. For some time now, sporting only blazers has become the new trend as it looks undeniably cool. It is one of the few dresses which can be worn for both – formal wear or a night-out outfit.

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Tara Sutaria were caught in similar outfits when both of these stunning women opted for asymmetric dresses. Take a look and decide which diva looked better in a white blazer dress.

Alia Bhatt's photos

Aila Bhatt took to her Instagram account to share pictures with her fans from her photoshoot back in December 2019. The Kalank actor looked jaw-droppingly gorgeous in her white ensemble. She gave significant boss lady vibes in her mini white blazer dress which featured a snap-buttoned closure in front.

Alia Bhatt's white dress was made of leather and had a small slit in the front. The Raazi actor completed her look with a pair of strappy stilettos to give it an edge. Alia went the subtle way for her make-up with blushed cheeks, a nude lip and gorgeous eye make-up. For her hair-do, she chose to have wavy hair left loose.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria's all-white mini blazer dress made many heads turn as she looked amazing in it. She looks exquisite in this elegant blazer dress, and her fans can't stop fawning over it. For an ultra-chic look, Tara picked a double-breasted blazer mini dress and styled it well with a matching mini purse. The straight middle-parted hair, nude make-up, and smokey-eyes completed her look.

Upcoming projects of the actors

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Sadak 2, which is slated to release on July 10, 2020. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film is a sequel to the 1991 film of the same name. Sadak 2 will also have popular actors like Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt, and Gulshan Grover in the lead roles. Later, Alia will also be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra and RRR.

Tara Sutaria, on the other hand, will be next seen in the film Tadap along with Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty. The film is a remake of the Telugu movie titled RX 100.

