Disha Patani's Makeup Looks That You Can Steal For Your Date Nights!

Disha Patani is a Bollywood actor who started her career in the film industry in 2015 and has come a long way since then. Along with her real and reel life chemistry with Tiger Shroff, she is known for her fit body and her exceptional dancing skills. The Instagram sensation is also famous for the glam photoshoots that she shares on her official social media handle. Take a look at these 5 makeup looks of the Malang actor from which you can take inspiration.

5 make-up looks of Disha Patani:

Dramatic eye look

Disha Patani recently did a photoshoot with her Malang co-star. She shared her amazing eye makeup which perfectly matched with her glittery denim outfit. Her dramatic eye look comprised of a beautiful falsie, a gold-grey eyeshadow and an extended lash line.

Magic with tight-lined eyes

Disha shared this look with a tight-lined eye makeup which beautifully matches with her black outfit. She chose nude brown eyeshadow and lips to complete this lovely look.

Make your eyeshadow glitter like the colour of your outfit

Her photos often feature some sneak peeks from the numerous photoshoots that she does. Here, the Baaghi 2 actor is wearing a dark green glittery eyeshadow which simply adds a little bit extra to her glam look. Her freshly curled hair matches perfectly with this halter neck styled green glittery gown.

Red lips never go wrong

The actor's Instagram posts recently have been more of red lipstick and black outfits. You can see Disha donning a bright red lip shade to go with her luscious brown locks and black outfit.

Glowy no-makeup look

This glowy no-makeup look is perfect for a date night with warm eyeshadow tones, pink lip and just the right amount of highlighter.

