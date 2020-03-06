Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani's Then And Now Picture With Team Will Leave You Stunned

While the dating life of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani remains a mystery, fans never fail to jump at the opportunity to watch them together, be it on-screen or off-screen. While the duo first starred together in Baaghi 2, Disha will be soon seen performing a special song in Tiger's film, Baaghi 3. It is set to hit the screens on March 6, 2020.

Thanks to social media, fans have managed to dig out the picture of the alleged couple with their team from 2014 and a present picture with the same team.

This picture of Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff with their team is totally priceless

Looking at the picture, it is clear that the two have gone through immense transformation but have also managed to remain good friends throughout the years. In the before picture, Tiger Shroff is seen in a clean-shaven look while in the after picture, the actor is happily sporting a stubble and a fitter body. As for Disha Patani, she looks exactly the same, if anything changed was that she is only glowing more.

In a recent interview, the War actor was asked about his rapport with Patani. He said that she is very easy going and does not throw any tantrums. He also added that it is what he likes the most about Disha Patani.

Tiger Shroff also said that both of them have similar interests and laugh over silly things. He added that it is why they often get clicked for lunch.

Post Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff is now prepping for the Heropanti sequel, Heropanti 2. If the reports are anything to go by, Tiger will be seen dropping his Baaghi image in the film and will be seen fighting in a suit amid skyscrapers. The actor will also reportedly be seen in Rambo next.

