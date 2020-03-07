'Baaghi 3': Disha Patani reviews rumoured beau Tiger Shroff's film, gives it a big title

Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani had delivered the biggest hit of their career with Baaghi 2 in 2018. While that was a full-fledged collaboration and the duo got even bigger hits last year, this time, the duo only shared brief time together in Baaghi 3. Despite only an appearance in a song Do You Love Me, the latter seems to be considering it as her own film, while also rooting for her rumoured boyfriend’s film.

Disha gave a big title to Baaghi 3 as the film hit the theatres on Friday. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star termed it as the ‘best action film ever.’ Sharing a poster of the film on Instagram stories, she also used the flame emojis for Tiger as she urged her followers to watch the film.

Here’s the post:

A screening for the action film was held in Mumbai a day before, where Tiger-Disha and lead actor Shraddha Kapoor, watched the film along with other stars like Varun Dhawan, Tara Sutaria, among others.

However, as Baaghi 3 hit the theatres on Friday, many netizens did not share the same opinion as Disha, while some agreed to it. Memes galore surfaced over the negative reviews, while many questioned the storyline and plot. The action scenes, however, were majorly applauded in the posts by netizens.

Baaghi 3 is expected to take a big opening at the box office with trade reports predicting over Rs 20 collection on day one. It would be interesting to see if the film goes on to break the record of Baaghi 2 or even challenges Tiger’s last blockbuster War, that had entered the Rs 300-crore club.

Baaghi 3 is directed by Ahmed Khan. The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles.

