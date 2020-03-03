Disha Patani's Dance Videos Will Bring Out The Dancer In You, Watch

Baaghi 2 actor Disha Patani is credited for being one of the most promising upcoming faces in Bollywood. Disha Patani was last seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in the film Mohit Suri directed film Malang. She has been credited for her screen presence as well as her quirky dance moves. The actor is often seen shaking a leg with some of the most well-known actors and choreographers in the film industry. Check out some of the videos from Disha Patani’s Instagram as she breaks a leg.

Disha Patani’s dance videos

What’s next for Disha Patani?

Disha Patani will be seen dancing to a sensual number in Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3. The song titled Do You Love Me features Shraddha Dancing to the groovy beats of the song. Interestingly, Shraddha Kapoor was playing the lead role along with Tiger Shroff in Baaghi. She will be seen playing a pivotal role in Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which is slated to release on Eid 2020.

