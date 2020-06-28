Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Umrao Jaan', Other Films Based On Tales Of Courtesans' Lives

Films based on the lives of courtesans have been made in Bollywood ever since the 1960s. Several top-heroines have played the lead roles in such movies and got recognition for their impeccable work. From Madhu Bala in Mughal-E-Azam to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Umrao Jaan; here we have compiled a list of some celebrated Hindi movies which gives an insight into the lives of courtesans.

Bollywood films which highlight the life of courtesans

1. Umrao Jaan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the role of a courtesan in J. P. Dutta's ambitious project Umrao Jaan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's real-life husband Abhishek played his reel-life romantic interest in the romantic-drama. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan essayed the role Amiran, a simple girl, who gets abducted and then sold to a brothel. Before she understands the ugly side of the profession, brothel becomes her home, and she becomes Umrao Jaan, the most popular courtesan in the city, known for her beauty and poetic skills. Umrao Jaan is a highly engaging film that gives one an insight into the lives of courtesans.

2. Devdas

Devdas helmed by celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a tale of a lonely man, who finds solace in a courtesan Chandramukhi. Madhuri Dixit played the role of Chandramukhi in the romantic-musical. She was paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan (Dev), who played the lead role in the hit movie. Devdas was Madhuri Dixit's comeback film after marriage, and the stellar actor gave a memorable performance in the film. A portion of the film showcases, how Chandramukhi who cares for Dev, yet cannot marry him because she's a courtesan.

3. Mangal Pandey: The Rising

Source: A still from Main Vaari Vaari Song from the movie/ Youtube/Shemaroo Filmi Gaane

Similar to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Umrao Jaan, Rani Mukerji too played the role of a famous courtesan in Aamir Khan's period drama, Mangal Pandey: The Rising. Rani Mukerji's character Hera is a courtesan, who irrespective of her own set of social problems, supports her love interest Mangal Panday, to stand against the British in his fight.

4. Pakeezah

Pazeezah is a cult classic featuring the timeless beauty of Meena Kumari and Raaj Kumar in lead roles. Pakeezah is a riveting love-story of a courtesan named Sahibjaanwho falls in love with Salim, a forest ranger. The much in love couple, against all odds try to elope from the city in search of a blissful life, but it does not go as planned. In fact, Sahibjaan played by Meena Kumari is forced to return, and resume her job as a courtesan in the brothel.

5. Mughal-E-Azam

Mughal-E-Azam is an iconic love-story of a prince, Salim, and a courtesan named Anarkali. Madhubala known as the epitome of eternal beauty played the role of Anarkali so beautifully, that the viewers were in awe of her. Dilip Kumar, on the other hand, played the mesmerised Salim, whose love for Anarkali is beyond any social barriers. But Salim's father Akbar, the king, does not accept his son's relationship with a courtesan and punishes her. Hence, the lovers separate.

