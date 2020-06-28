Aishwarya Rai's Josh To Aamir Khan's QSQT, Popular Mansoor Khan Films That Are Must-watch

Mansoor Khan is counted amongst the most celebrated filmmakers of the 1990s' era. The dynamic director has given Bollywood some of the most memorable films of all times. Mansoor Khan has made Hindi films in varied genres; be it romance, action, or family entertainers, the filmmaker has dabbled in all. Talking about Mansoor Khan's movies, let's take a look at some of his most notable Bollywood flicks.

List Of Memorable Films Directed By Mansoor Khan Which Are A Must-Watch

Josh (2000)

The last film which Mansoor directed was back in 2000, titled Josh. It is an action drama film featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Chandrachur Singh, and Sharad Kapoor in the lead roles. Anchored in Goa, Josh is a story about two rival gangs with a love story attached to it. The music of Josh was a chartbuster hit, and songs like Sailaru Sailare, and Apun Bola were smashing hits. Aishwarya Rai and Chandrachur Singh were paired opposite each other in this Mansoor Khan film, and their adorable screen chemistry was the backbone of this uber-cool movie. Check out a popular track from the film.

Akele Hum Akele Tum (1995)

Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala played an estranged couple in this family drama, beautifully crafted by Mansoor Khan. A story about a much in love couple, who separate due to some misunderstandings. But the highlight of Akele Hum Akele Tum is Aamir Khan and Sunil Kumar's bond. Both these actors play father and son in the romantic-drama. Aamir plays a musician named Rohit, who does everything in his capacity to win his son's custody case, but due to economic constraints, he loses the legal battle.

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992)

This Mansoor Khan film needs no introduction. Counted amongst the most iconic and most-loved Bollywood films of all times, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar is an inspiring story of a brat turned champion. Aamir Khan and Ayesha Jhulka played the lead pair in this blockbuster films. From songs, scenes, dialogues, everything was simply perfect in this Aamir Khan starrer. The story beautifully transcends when a spoilt Rohit's outlook towards life leads him on a path of hard work and success due to an incident in his life.

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988)

Mansoor Khan and Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak are synonymous with each other. The director roped in his cousin Aamir Khan and Miss India Juhi Chawla to lead the young romantic couple in this spectacular film. Mansoor Khan's Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak broke all box-office records and made both Aamir and Juhi overnight stars. It is a story of honour killings with some spellbinding sequences. A must-watch Mansoor Khan film.

