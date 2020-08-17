5 Salman Khan Starrers That Were Announced But Never Saw Light Of The Day

Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in the country who has given Bollywood some tremendous films in his decades-long acting career. He will be next seen in Radhe an action-adventure feature film also starring Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff. The release date of this SK movie has been pushed from May 2020 to a later undisclosed dater due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country. Focusing on Salman Khan's movies, there are some films of the superstar which might have done wonders at the BO but got shelved due to various reasons. Here is the list of some much-anticipated movies of Salman Khan which never released and got shelved-

Salman Khan starrers which got shelved

1. Dus

Counted amongst the highly anticipated films starring Salman Khan of the late 90s era is Dus. Everything was working just fine for this multi-starrer movie featuring Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon alongside Salman in leading roles. When the movie was 50% complete, the director of Dus, Mukul S Anand passed away. This sudden demise of the filmmaker somehow led to the Bollywood project being shelved. However, in the year 1999, the music of Dus was launched.

2. Buland

The rumours of Somi Ali dating Salman Khan started doing the rounds as soon as this film was announced. The duo who played the lead pair in the Hindi film also finished more than half the schedule of Buland. But, due to some undisclosed reasons, Bulnad was shelved. Somi Ali and Salman Khan, post Buland, never shared screen space again.

3. Ran Kshetra

After the mountainous success of Maine Pyaar Kiya, fans were waiting for Bhagyashree and Khan to share screen space yet again and re-create the magic of MPK once again on the silver screen. The blockbuster reel-Jodi signed another film together titled Ran Kshetra. However, immediately after the success of Maine Pyaar Kiya, Bhagyashree tied the knot and the shooting of Ran Kshetra stalled and eventually got shelved due to the much-delay.

4. Dil Hai Tumhara

Next in the list of Salman Khan's movies which never got released is Dil Hai Tumhara. Helmed by filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi and featuring Salman Khan, Meenakshi Sheshadri, and Sunny Deol in lead roles. After the successful completion of the first schedule of Dil Hai Tumhara, director Rajkumar Santoshi accepted another project. It was that of Twinkle Khanna and Bobby Deol's debut film Barsaat. Santoshi signed Barsaat because as per reports Shekhar Kapoor was substituted as the director of the film. Due to this new project, Salman Khan's Dil Hai Tumhara shooting eventually got delayed so much that the makers ultimately had to shelve the project.

5. Chori Mera Naam

Another highly popular Bollywood film starring Salman Khan which got shelved after nearly completing half of the shooting was Chori Mera Naam. A much-awaited multi starrer featuring celebrated actors like Suniel Shetty, Kajol, and Shilpa Shetty alongside SK. The reasons behind this Salman Khan's movie getting shelved is still unknown. A stunt scene featuring Salman Khan and Suniel Shetty from Chori Mera Naam was utilized for an aerated drink commercial which became quite famous.

