5 Summer Makeup Looks Inspired By Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt And Katrina Kaif

The summer season is just around the corner and in the hot and humid weather, it might get difficult to wear excess makeup. However, the beauty queens of Bollywood always manage to look perfect with their minimal makeup looks, no matter what. From Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan, take a look at some summer makeup looks by these Bollywood stars, you must try.

5 summer makeup looks that you need to try

Alia Bhatt

One of Alia Bhatt's best make up looks is seen in this picture she posted on her Instagram account. Alia Bhatt had mentioned in one of her videos that a no make-up look is the best look. This look of Alia Bhatt can be tried using mascara and some nude coloured eye shadow. She opted for a nude lipstick to complete her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently spotted in the city in a casual black singlet and blue joggers. She let her wet hair down and for the makeup, Kareena Kapoor Khan went for a minimal makeup look. She put on eyeliner and blushed her cheeks slightly red. She wore a bright brick red lipstick to complete her casual summer look.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani recently shared a sunkissed picture of hers on her Instagram account. She wore a bright yellow outfit and for the makeup, she went for a bronzed makeup look. Kiara Advani used a brown coloured eyeshadow and also used mascara to highlight her lashes. She highlighted her cheeks perfectly and also applied a brown coloured lipstick to complete the look.

Anushka Sharma

To get Anushka Sharma's light summer makeup look, all you need is the right foundation that suits your skin tone. Anushka Sharma went for a foundation to even out her skin and used a light shade eye shadow. She also opted for a light shade pink lipstick and some mascara.

Katrina Kaif

This summer look inspired by Katrina Kaif is another look that you could try. Katrina Kaif in an interview had mentioned that she loves highlighting her eyes. In the picture, it can be clearly seen that Katrina Kaif has applied mascara, some eyeliner and even kajal. With a nude lipstick shade, she opted for a bright blush to highlight her cheeks and complete the look.

