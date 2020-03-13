Sanjay Dutt Praises Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt, Calls Them 'great Talents Of Our Country'

Veteran actor Sanjay Dutt, who was last seen in the Arjun Kapoor starrer film Panipat, is all set to entertain his fans and followers with plenty of films this year. Dutt, who had been away from the film industry for a while now enjoys a wide fan base all over the world given his illustrious career in Bollywood so far. The Vaastav actor will feature in the Mahesh Bhatt directed film Sadak 2 along with actors Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Pooja Bhatt, and also in Karan Malhotra's Shamshera along with Ranbir Kapoor.

In one of his recent interviews with a leading entertainment daily, Sanjay Dutt could not stop praising his young co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as he shared his experiences of working with them in the two movies. Sanjay Dutt termed them as 'brilliant actors' as he shared that their energy is infectious. He especially recounted that it was fun for him to build a rapport with such young, fresh, and talented actors whom the country loves dearly.

Sanjay Dutt will be collaborating with the Saawariya actor Ranbir Kapoor for the second time with the period adventure drama Shamshera. The duo worked together for a special song in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial Sanju which was based on Sanjay Dutt's life. Ranbir Kapoor had played the eponymous character in the film which had gained critical acclaim and mixed reviews from fans and audiences.

What's next for Sanjay Dutt?

Sanjay Dutt has a total of six films in his kitty for this year. He will reunite with Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt in their upcoming collaboration Sadak 2. This sequel to the hit 1991 film Sadak also features actors Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles and is scheduled to release on July 10, 2020. Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in the period adventure film Shamshera along with Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor with its release slated for July 31, 2020.

The actor will be seen in an antagonistic role in South Indian actor Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2. He will also be a part of Abhishek Dudhaiya's film Bhuj: The Pride Of India which features actor Ajay Devgn in the lead role. Sanjay Dutt will also play a pivotal role in the Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chhillar starrer film Prithviraj. He will also star in director Girish Malik's film Torbaaz where he is reportedly going to portray the role of an army officer.

