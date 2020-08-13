Sunidhi Chauhan's Birthday: 5 Foot-tapping Numbers Now Synonymous With The Singer's Voice

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan will turn 37 on August 14, 2020. The talented singer has given the Hindi film industry several chartbuster songs and is continuing to deliver more such popular songs. Sunidhi, who was the winner of one of the first singing reality shows in the year 1996, made her singing debut at the age of 13. In her career, she has won several awards which also include the prestigious Dadashaheb Phalke Awards 2014 for the song ‘Kamli’ from Aamir Khan starrer ‘Dhoom 3’. On the occasion of Sunidhi Chauhan’s birthday, let’s take a look at her songs that are now synonymous with her voice.

ALSO READ: Shreya Ghoshal To Sunidhi Chauhan, Singers Who Shot To Fame With TV Reality Shows

Sunidhi Chauhan's songs that have gained immense popularity

Beedi Jalaile

‘Beedi’ from Omkara is typically for the masses. A boisterous and fun song that is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Sukhwinder Singh. The track is a typical UP/Bihar song with an aptly suited picturisation. The song has a typical rugged, rural feel and rustic touch. The track is an item song which is a peppy dance number. Plenty of Indian musical instruments like the tabla, dholak and others are also used.

Sheila Ki Jawani

Sheila Ki Jawani is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and supported by Vishal Dadlani. The song is from the movie Tees Maar Khan and is composed by Vishal-Shekhar. The song had garnered immense popularity upon its release.

Kamli

Kamli from Dhoom 3 is Katrina Kaif’s version of Aishwarya Rai’s Crazy Kiya Re from Dhoom 2. The track has some very up-to-date beats in the opening notes of the song. However, it fails to maintain excitement throughout the catchy tune. Sunidhi’s voice is always a delight to hear, and with Katrina’s dance moves grabbing everyone by the eyeballs, this track is undoubtedly hit among many till date Having said all that - the song feels outdated but is still good to hear.

ALSO READ: Sunidhi Chauhan & Hitesh Sonik's Combined Net Worth Is Mammoth; Read Details

Desi Girl

This is another famous track by Sunidhi from the movie Dostana. If you want some ‘get-on-the-dance-floor’ beats, Vishal & Shekhar have achieved it in this track. Lyricist Kumaar has done the right job with the lyrics. Shankar Mahadevan and Sunidhi Chauhan, along with Vishal Dadlani, have managed to win hearts with their amazing singing skills.

Dilliwaali Girlfriend

The song which is completely enjoyable is lyricist Kumaar’s only song from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The song has a smart blend of English and Hindi words. The sense of mischief in the song seems natural. Arijit Singh, along with the seasoned Sunidhi Chauhan, keeps the track on a high note and can make anyone groove to it.

ALSO READ: Sunidhi Chauhan's List Of Awards For Her Contribution In Bollywood

ALSO READ: Sunidhi Chauhan's Best Regional Songs You Must Add To Your Playlist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.