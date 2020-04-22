Sunidhi Chauhan & Hitesh Sonik's Combined Net Worth Is Mammoth; Read Details

Being one of the highest-paid female singers in Bollywood, Sunidhi Chauhan has given the industry a slew of songs and mesmerised the audience. She has continued to work hard with fortitude and create magical music. Here's a look at Sunidhi Chauhan's net worth and husband Hitesh Sonik's net worth.

Sunidhi Chauhan's net worth

Singing sensation Sunidhi Chauhan has established a niche for herself with her indelible singing charm. After winning the reality show Meri Awaz Suno in 1996, Chauhan was reportedly awarded the Lata Mangeshkar Trophy for the best female singer in the same year. Ever since then, Sunidhi has come a long way in the singing fraternity.

Speaking of which, as per reports, Sunidhi Chauhan's net worth is estimated to be Rs 76.67 crore as of 2019. ($10 million) Her 2019 songs- Lae Dooba, Kaisi Paheli Zindagani, Halka Halka, Ae Watan amongst others are considered to be hit, making them one of the most-watched songs online. Moreover, Sunidhi Chauhan's net worth is reportedly also reflected by her thunderous stage performances and concerts in different parts of the country.

Also Read | Sunidhi Chauhan's husband Hitesh Sonik rubbishes separation rumour with a hilarious remark

Hitesh Sonik's net worth

Just like Sunidhi, Hitesh Sonik has also composed music for a slew of movies like Pyaar ka Punchnama, Pyaar ka Punchnama 2, My friend Pinto, Manjhi: The Mountain Man and many others. His great work is recognized and appreciated by Bollywood, as he has bagged many laurels for the same. Speaking of which, Hitesh Sonik's net worth is reported to be somewhere around Rs 7.667 crore ($1 million). Hitesh Sonik has also been a part of the Coke Studios music clad, giving out astounding numbers.

Also Read | Shreya Ghoshal to Sunidhi Chauhan, singers who shot to fame with TV reality shows

Sunidhi Chauhan and Hitesh Sonik's combined net worth

While Sunidhi Chauhan's net worth is estimated to be Rs 76.67 crore, Hitesh Sonik's net worth is reported to be somewhere between Rs 7-8 crore. Sunidhi and Hitesh's combined net worth is estimated to be Rs 83.67 crore.

As the world is cooped indoors due to Coronavirus lockdown, the rumour mills are going wild, speculating deets about the stars' separation. Singer Sunidhi Chauhan and Hitesh Sonik are making headlines for how the latter has hilariously shunned the negatives by offering clarification. The duo reportedly is living under one roof and enjoying the pink of health. Hitesh also gave a clarification on Sunidhi's 'no comments' remark by saying that she does not want to comment on it because she found the news too outrageous to even think about.

Also Read | Sameera Reddy & Akshai Varde reveal who's messier in #couplechallenge; watch

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor bakes special cake but Khushi Kapoor disapproves of her skills; Watch

(Disclaimer: The above net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.