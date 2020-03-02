Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Top 5 Movies According To IMDb | Check The List

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has done numerous films in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. She is best known for her films like Chokher Bali, Kandukondain Kandukondain, Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Provoked, Bride and Prejudice, Guzaarish, and Jodhaa Akbar, among others. Here are the top 5 best-rated Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's movies according to IMDb.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's movies rated according to IMDb

Guru - IMDb- 7.7

Real-life couple Aishwarya and Abhishek have done quite a number of films opposite each other. One of the films was Guru directed by Mani Ratnam. The film tells the story of an ordinary villager who goes to Mumbai and becomes a business tycoon. The story is set in the 1950s, depicting the tale of a visionary man and his road to success. Aishwarya plays the wife of the protagonist. The movie was a box office superhit and their pair was massively loved by the audience.

Devdas - IMDb- 7.6

The Shahrukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai starrer was the third version of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the iconic role of Paro in the 2002 Devdas. She received the best actor award for this film at numerous award shows.

Jodhaa Akbar - IMDb - 7.6

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan starrer Jodhaa Akbar was one of the successful historic dramas in Bollywood. The Ashutosh Gowariker film is a romantic drama based on the lives of Mughal Emperor Jalal-Ud-din Muhammad Akbar and Rajput princess Jodha Bai. The film released in 2008 and the film's songs were as memorable as the lead pair's onscreen chemistry.

Raincoat - IMDb - 7.6

The Rituparno Ghosh directed movie Raincoat released in 2004. The movie gained a lot of appreciation from the critics, while Aishwarya Rai's skills were also praised. It starred also Ajay Devgn, depicting the story of two lovers, who were separated by fate but come together one night and catch up on each other's lives.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam - IMDb - 7.5

The film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam released in 1999 and gained massive attention as the then real-life lovers united for this film. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie showed a complex relationship of love and trust. The movie starred Salman, Aishwarya along with Ajay Devgn.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's film titled Ponniyin Selvan releasing in 2021. Aishwarya has also finalised another movie which is reportedly a biopic on courtesan-turned actor Binodani Das and would be directed by Pradeep Sarkar.

