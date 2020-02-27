Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Songs From The Movie Devdas That Were Loved By Audience

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s role as Paro in the movie Devdas made her a household name. The movie of a star-crossed couple became a sensation for its heart-breaking storyline as well as its melodious songs. Apart from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit also showcased her well-known dance styles. To match her step and her elegance, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan left no stone unturned. The famous Dola Re Dola song from the movie made the audiences fall in love with the two female actors. Check out some of the best songs from the film that revolve around Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Woh Chand Jaisi Ladki

Woh Chand Jaisi Ladki sung by Udit Narayan is picturised on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who plays Paro as well as Devdas. It has been reported that the lyrics of the melodious number have been penned by Nusrat Badr. The song features Devdas falling in love with the beautiful Paro.

Morey Piya

Morey Piya from the movie Devdas is a sweet romantic track that is sung by Shreya Ghoshal as well as Jaspinder Narula. The song in the movie features two young lovers coming together and expressing their feelings. The music of the beautiful song is given by Ismail Darbar and Monty Sharma.

Silsila Ye Chaahat Ka

The famous Silsila Ye Chaahat Ka song from the movie Devdas shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dancing with a Diya. The movie expresses that Paro, despite being away from the man she loves has not let her love for her man fade away. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal, while the music of the song is given by Ismail Darbar and Monty Sharma.

Bairi Piya

Bairi Piya is pictured on the adorable banter between Paro and Devdas. In the song, Paro is trying to convince Devdas to give her a bangle as the two have gotten into a fight. The heart-warming romantic number is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Udit Narayan.

Dola Re Dola

The song Dola Re Dola from the movie Devdas became a sensation as two of the most sought after female actors of the early 2000s were seen dancing to the song. The song is picturised on Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the two are seen matching steps with each other. The song is sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy, Shreya Ghoshal & K.K. while the music of the song is given by Ismail Darbar and Monty Sharma.

